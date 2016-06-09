How to build a patio area in your backyard in 7 steps!

At homify, we like everything that has to do with architecture, design and decoration. However, if come across a specific topic that we enjoy writing about and can share with you, then we hope that it can translate into a DIY project that inspires you!
In fact the more we learn to do things by ourselves, with our own hands, the more we realise just how limitless the opportunities for design and decor are—all we need is a little bit of motivation!
Big or small, these creations depend entirely on you. You can create anything from tiny pots to the roof above your head.
Today however, we are going to be focusing on construction in the garden, where you will see in this ideabook how quickly results appear. Proper planning is the key to success!
Let's begin step by step and then, if you have the motivation, don't hold back! Start creating!
When it comes to the ceilings of your patio, there are so many different choices in front of you.
You can choose the traditional tiles, which give a touch of rustic design to the space and work in unison with the nature in your garden. However, you can also have a more sophisticated and refined roof structure, that is just as beautiful and effective. This can be made out of wood, metal or aluminum.
Whatever you go for, make sure that the design suits your garden and your home.
Once you have chosen the design, put together the budget and then head to the store to look for the materials that you will need for construction.
The most commonly used materials for the roof of your patio includes straw, logs, tiles or sheets of glass.
All of these ensure that there is efficiency and lightness throughout the space. What you need to keep in mind, however, is that the thicker and the heavier the material is for the roof, the stronger the foundation needs to be.
Choose one that suits the design of your patio, the style of your garden, your budget and even more importantly, the climate of the region.
Before starting to build, it is important that you take note:
The floor of your patio will give you the necessary rigidity to your building, so before anything else, study its properties well. You would hate for your patio to start leaning to one side after a couple of weeks or for it to completely collapse after a storm.
If the soil of your garden is solid and compact, you may get lucky! You may be able to do without putting down a foundation! However, ensure that you have a solid support structure that provides a lot of resistance so that you have a perfectly stable area.
If your floor is not strong and instead is characterised by swampy, fragmented or wet soil then you will definitely need to lay down a foundation and cover it with a floor. Opt for cement or concrete, which will provide the most stable base.
Another way to create a strong foundation is to use anchors or hooks. Hammer them into the ground so that they are at least 70cm deep. This will keep you structure stable, even in gale force winds.
Once you have laid the foundation and chosen the roof, it's time to think very carefully about how you will assemble the entire structure. You need to link the pillars and beams all together!
In this design by NuBuiten.nl, we can see how valuable wood is. It can provide durability, strength, support and even beauty, with proper care.
If you like metal or steel, however, this can work too and can be a little bit lighter than wood. This makes for simpler and less tiring work.
The base is ready, the pillars are standing—now it's time to put on the roof!
This is the easiest part of the whole project. If you want to go for a very simple design, opt for a flat roof. However, if you want to have a little more fun and really play around, you can go for a gable roof, like in this design. It gives a little bit of variety and character to the design—a great option!
If the design you have in mind is a little bit more diverse than simply having a roof, then look at building some protection not only on top but on all sides of the structure. This is easy to do once you have the roof placed, as you'll have an outline of the design that you simply need to fill in with some walls and windows. This will provide protection from all of the elements!
If you have a smaller roof, then opt for small windows and a small door. This will fit nicely into the design as well as take any pressure off of the bottom structure.
It is your decision whether you want a closed off design or a more open plan design, like this one by Riba Massanell SL. You're creating it with your very own hands, so you get to choose what you prefer.
Both have advantages—one provides protection while the other provides easy and fluid access to the exterior.
Whatever you choose, you need to make sure that there are no weaknesses in the structure. If you go for open, ensure you have strong beams to support the roof. The material that you choose will determine just how strong it is.