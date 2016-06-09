How to build a patio area in your backyard in 7 steps!

At homify, we like everything that has to do with architecture, design and decoration. However, if come across a specific topic that we enjoy writing about and can share with you, then we hope that it can translate into a DIY project that inspires you!

In fact the more we learn to do things by ourselves, with our own hands, the more we realise just how limitless the opportunities for design and decor are—all we need is a little bit of motivation!

Big or small, these creations depend entirely on you. You can create anything from tiny pots to the roof above your head.

Today however, we are going to be focusing on construction in the garden, where you will see in this ideabook how quickly results appear. Proper planning is the key to success!

Let's begin step by step and then, if you have the motivation, don't hold back! Start creating!