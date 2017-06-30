Home improvement: how to store your own rainwater

Eco-friendly, budget friendly and exceptionally easy, storing your own rainwater is a smart and useful idea.

Here at homify, we are big fans of recycling rainwater and any other innovative ideas.

We have heard that water is the elixir of life, not only because it revitalises the land but also because water is the major component of a human being. Therefore, in many parts of the world and most notably in Mexico, there is a special emphasis on creating new ways to store rainwater.

This initiative certainly resonates with the international community, however, because this is a resource that we need to look after. It is indispensable!

This trend has picked up considerably in the last few years, with people around the world finding numerous ways to store rainwater and make the absolute most of this invaluable resource. For this reason, it is not surprising that there is a wide variety of designs and structures available to help us carry out this task.

Wells or containers are just a few options available that allow rainwater to be collected. While each has its own specifications and features, they all give us an opportunity to look after this planet a little bit better, right from our very own home.