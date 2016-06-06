The Modern Mansion With a View

Photographed by Simon Garcia, today's homify ideabook is absolutely magnificent.
It's large and impressive with grand rooms, modern design and cutting-edge architecture. The whole home also flows out onto a patio that features panoramic views of the entire valley below. The designers have ensured that every single room incorporates this wonderful element.
Today we will see how luxury and simplicity can come together to create something lavish and yet minimalist.
The entrance to the home is simple, sleek and understated and, thanks to the large slope beyond it, ensures that the home only seems to be one-storey high.
The designers have gone for a very neutral look and feel, with light sandy coloured walls, a touch of charcoal black here and there and sleek grey flooring. Don't you love all of the different textures and tones that appear throughout the facade. It creates a unique and eclectic look and feel that is both charming and modern.
In the entrance hall, we can see a little touch of colour here and there. This adds a unique and colourful twist to the neutral home.
From this side of the home, we can see just how large, grand and impressive it truly is. The neutral, sand-coloured facade gives in to large glass windows and doors. We can also see that the designers have included several exterior spaces throughout this home including balconies and patios. If you're a fan of exterior spaces, have a look at these: Tips on how to achieve patio perfection.
The large glass windows and doors allow for views from the interior so that each room is given panoramic views of the surrounds. It also allows sunshine to filter into the entire home.
The patio shows us show just how gorgeous the integration is between modern luxury and functional style.
A sandy and rustic looking deck over looks a fabulous swimming pool. There are also large cushy looking patio chairs that rest on the deck, allowing those who want to sit out here a chance to really relax and take in the view. Don't you love the little white tables? You can enjoy coffee or a cocktail!
Tip: remember that if you want to incorporate furniture like this onto your patio, it should be durable. You want it to survive throughout all of the weather conditions.
The dining room, living room and kitchen all merge into one, with the design coming together in perfect harmony.
The walls are a light wood colour, which adds warmth to the space. The rest of the design is neutral with grey, white and black as the predominant colours. This mirrors the exterior colours that we saw used throughout the design.
The furniture used throughout the home is very modern and magnificent, giving a luxurious edge to the whole space. Don't you love the lighting in the ceiling, which is both soft and subtle?
If we head into the more casual living room—a space where the family can relax and unwind—we can see how function and comfort doesn't mean having to compromise in luxury and style.
The white and beige sofa is expansive and features sitting areas as well as day beds. This means you can lie down, cuddle up or sit comfortably with your favourite book or top film.
The lighting is the cherry on the top of the subtle and peaceful-looking space, adding a little retro touch to the room.
The corridors of this home are one of our favourite spots, with the dark grey walls and wooden flooring. The best part is the artwork on the walls. The family photographs have been blown up and hung on the wall. Finished in black and white, they look stylish and trendy.
The skylights allow natural light to filter into this space, lighting it up. If you're going to go for darker walls, then you need to ensure that there is enough light in the space. Opt for soft lamps and skylights where possible.
