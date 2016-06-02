​The Renovated 50s Family Home

homify 360° is your daily dose of remarkable architectural discoveries. From contemporary and modern to classic and country, we deliver exceptional examples when it comes to creations, both residential and otherwise. Call them splendid, or call them shocking, but there’s no denying the unique appeal that each one possesses.
Today’s creation takes us to Germany, where architectural geniuses Kirsch Architects Bda showed what they can do via a renovation. A semi-detached house straight from the 1950s required a bit of upkeep and loving, and our team delivered the goods.
Isn’t it great when a building which shows promise gets a second chance in life? Take this little residence, for example: apart from falling behind with a little maintenance and TCL, there was absolutely nothing wrong with it.
Originally built in 1956, it needed some contemporary pizzazz, which was achieved in the form of a fresh coat of paint, new roofing, and additional touch-ups. An insulation upgrade was also implemented, helping this little home to drastically reduce its energy consumption.
Here we can see the front facade with the main entrance, accessed via a short exterior staircase (behind the timber-panelled divider).
What a change once we see the rear end of the house! The garden side looks much bigger and open, thanks to the fresh lawn and gorgeous windows and glass doors.
And just see that stunning terrace that provides sufficient space for exterior dining and/or relaxing, allowing the homeowners to enjoy their open garden in tranquil style.
One of the new additions to the house is the eye-catching spiral staircase, which does a stylish upward twist to connect the first floor with the attic.
In addition to the windows and lighting, a clean interior palette was used to boost the visual spaciousness, making all the surfaces seem super clean and comfortably roomy.
Time to see what the ground floor has to offer. We love how the timber furniture contrasts with the overall whiteness of the space, resulting in a rustic look that is clean and neat.
The addition of ornamental rugs ensure a bit of pattern and colour in the living spaces, reminding us of the homely charm that is so important in a family home.
Here we see the hallway that connects with the kitchen, which boasts two separated spaces (divided via a peninsula) intended for cooking and eating respectively.
We think this added dusty blue in the kitchen makes for one stunning focal wall. And look how superbly it is complemented by the select patch of Mediterranean tiles.
Glass sliding doors lead directly from the kitchen out onto the terrace, ensuring that the garden views seep gently indoors, as well as a healthy helping of natural lighting; what better way to enjoy one’s morning coffee than with friendly sunshine streaming inside?
To offset with the cool blue and crisp whites, warm timber adorns the majority of the furniture pieces, as well as the flooring. One almost gets a beach cottage vibe when combining all these soft, peaceful tones.
This is definitely colouring (and renovating) done right!