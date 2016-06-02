​The Renovated 50s Family Home

Isn’t it great when a building which shows promise gets a second chance in life? Take this little residence, for example: apart from falling behind with a little maintenance and TCL, there was absolutely nothing wrong with it.

Originally built in 1956, it needed some contemporary pizzazz, which was achieved in the form of a fresh coat of paint, new roofing, and additional touch-ups. An insulation upgrade was also implemented, helping this little home to drastically reduce its energy consumption.

Here we can see the front facade with the main entrance, accessed via a short exterior staircase (behind the timber-panelled divider).