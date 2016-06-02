​10 Marvellous Modern Houses

¡Hola! Grab your sombreros and top up your Margaritas – we are going Mexican today. And to celebrate this festive mood, we thought why not showcase 10 Mexican houses that are sure to make us wish we could relocate to this gorgeous country.

Like its cuisine and music, Mexican architecture has a distinct factor that makes it stand out from the rest; an eye-catching pizzazz that grabs attention and refuses to let go. But don’t confuse this architectural style with dull and old-school design, for it can leave traditional touches far behind while opting for straight-up modern style that is sleek and ultra fabulous.

Ready?