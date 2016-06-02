​10 Marvellous Modern Houses

¡Hola! Grab your sombreros and top up your Margaritas – we are going Mexican today. And to celebrate this festive mood, we thought why not showcase 10 Mexican houses that are sure to make us wish we could relocate to this gorgeous country.
Like its cuisine and music, Mexican architecture has a distinct factor that makes it stand out from the rest; an eye-catching pizzazz that grabs attention and refuses to let go. But don’t confuse this architectural style with dull and old-school design, for it can leave traditional touches far behind while opting for straight-up modern style that is sleek and ultra fabulous.
Ready?
Located in San Pedro Garza Garcia, this house is the result of a total refurbishment on an old structure created more than half a century ago. Natural stone, wood, and concrete combine fantastically to conjure up this modern vision that belongs only in the most stylishly designed of neighbourhoods.
What says “welcome” (or rather “bienvenido”) as charming as a water fountain right next to the front entrance?
Want your house to say “look at me”? Opt for a fresh coat of vibrant paint, like this one did. Just see how marvellous that candy red contrasts with the green plants and blue sky!
And what better way to bring in some natural lighting than a gigantic window, like the one on the left side above the water feature?
There seems to be a recurring theme of placing water bodies near the main entrance. Never mind, as we think it’s ultra stylish.
This Mexican residence takes you on a curvy twist past the splash pool to get to the front door, with a host of tropical plants and flowers to bid you welcome to this stunning, family-style house.
Now opting for a bit of contemporary style with a Mexican flavour is this residence located in Mérida, the vibrant capital of Yucatán. Integrating exterior areas with interior spaces via courtyards and internal gardens is a common feature in a lot of Mexican homes, designed to inject some freshness and free-flowing vibes to the rooms.
And with that candy-floss pink tone, we are certain that this house is the star of this neighbourhood!
What could be more stunning than having the ocean as your neighbour? This house would know, as it looks out onto a golden beach and stretched-out blueness as far as the eye can see.
But don’t discount its front facade, for its asymmetrical volumes, sloping roof, and contrasting materials of timber and tiles set it apart most stylishly from your usual suburban homes.
Check out the designers of this house, Imativa Architects, to see what other projects they have up their stylish sleeves.
We just love the facade of this house; an intermingling of rectangular-shaped volumes creating different nooks and crannies, each one housing a different feature like the front door, garage doors, or windows.
Hot timber stand out most prominently from the tranquil beige surfaces, while a delicately decorated front garden adds the necessary softness and charm to welcome the guests with a smile.
What is the point of living in such a sunny and warm location if you can’t enjoy it in style? We are, of course, referring to swimming and sunbathing.
This Mexican “casa”, located among fruit orchards, presents a most stylish back yard, with a cool pool, lush garden, and spacious socialising terrace.
A weekend is far too short to enjoy this exquisite oasis!
By now you may have realised that the Mexican style (especially contemporary) can take on various forms. So don’t be surprised at this facade, which opts for a very ‘less is more’ approach.
Clean concrete in creamy beige makes for a tranquil-looking facade, with only selected areas opting to display a few patterned bricks.
And lo and behold, another water feature, yet this one refrains from flaunting fountains or any embellishments, instead relying on that peaceful surface to lend a serene ambience to the facade.
This house certainly knows what it’s getting itself into. Since it’s located in such a warm climate, it opted for high ceilings to combat the humidity of the area, as well as clean and light facade colours to reflect the hot sun rather than absorb it.
Notice how stunning the select patches of grass and garden look, scattered most tastefully between the different volumes and corners.
Thatched roofing, huge palm trees, and crisp blue waters to cool off in? No, we’re not on a tropical island, only at this Mexican family house that offers a tropical vibe and a sea view.
Fresh green grass and spacious, shaded terraces ensure that this house is a holiday paradise, ideal for anything from al fresco dinners with the friends, to moonlight swims with your loved one.
Speaking of swimming, ever wondered: How much does building a swimming pool really cost?