Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 Marvellous Modern Houses

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

¡Hola! Grab your sombreros and top up your Margaritas – we are going Mexican today. And to celebrate this festive mood, we thought why not showcase 10 Mexican houses that are sure to make us wish we could relocate to this gorgeous country. 

Like its cuisine and music, Mexican architecture has a distinct factor that makes it stand out from the rest; an eye-catching pizzazz that grabs attention and refuses to let go. But don’t confuse this architectural style with dull and old-school design, for it can leave traditional touches far behind while opting for straight-up modern style that is sleek and ultra fabulous. 

Ready?

1. Modern and functional

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Located in San Pedro Garza Garcia, this house is the result of a total refurbishment on an old structure created more than half a century ago. Natural stone, wood, and concrete combine fantastically to conjure up this modern vision that belongs only in the most stylishly designed of neighbourhoods. 

What says “welcome” (or rather “bienvenido”) as charming as a water fountain right next to the front entrance?

2. A vibrant vision

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern houses
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Want your house to say “look at me”? Opt for a fresh coat of vibrant paint, like this one did. Just see how marvellous that candy red contrasts with the green plants and blue sky!

And what better way to bring in some natural lighting than a gigantic window, like the one on the left side above the water feature?

3. A lush welcome

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

There seems to be a recurring theme of placing water bodies near the main entrance. Never mind, as we think it’s ultra stylish. 

This Mexican residence takes you on a curvy twist past the splash pool to get to the front door, with a host of tropical plants and flowers to bid you welcome to this stunning, family-style house.

4. Contemporary Mexican

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Now opting for a bit of contemporary style with a Mexican flavour is this residence located in Mérida, the vibrant capital of Yucatán. Integrating exterior areas with interior spaces via courtyards and internal gardens is a common feature in a lot of Mexican homes, designed to inject some freshness and free-flowing vibes to the rooms. 

And with that candy-floss pink tone, we are certain that this house is the star of this neighbourhood!

5. The beach house

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses Stone White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

What could be more stunning than having the ocean as your neighbour? This house would know, as it looks out onto a golden beach and stretched-out blueness as far as the eye can see. 

But don’t discount its front facade, for its asymmetrical volumes, sloping roof, and contrasting materials of timber and tiles set it apart most stylishly from your usual suburban homes.  

Check out the designers of this house, Imativa Architects, to see what other projects they have up their stylish sleeves.

6. Straightforward, yet charming

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style houses
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

We just love the facade of this house; an intermingling of rectangular-shaped volumes creating different nooks and crannies, each one housing a different feature like the front door, garage doors, or windows. 

Hot timber stand out most prominently from the tranquil beige surfaces, while a delicately decorated front garden adds the necessary softness and charm to welcome the guests with a smile.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Party at the back

Casa Malinalco, José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Pool
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

What is the point of living in such a sunny and warm location if you can’t enjoy it in style? We are, of course, referring to swimming and sunbathing. 

This Mexican “casa”, located among fruit orchards, presents a most stylish back yard, with a cool pool, lush garden, and spacious socialising terrace. 

A weekend is far too short to enjoy this exquisite oasis!

8. Low key, and ultra fabulous

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

By now you may have realised that the Mexican style (especially contemporary) can take on various forms. So don’t be surprised at this facade, which opts for a very ‘less is more’ approach. 

Clean concrete in creamy beige makes for a tranquil-looking facade, with only selected areas opting to display a few patterned bricks. 

And lo and behold, another water feature, yet this one refrains from flaunting fountains or any embellishments, instead relying on that peaceful surface to lend a serene ambience to the facade.

9. Light and airy

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Patios
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

This house certainly knows what it’s getting itself into. Since it’s located in such a warm climate, it opted for high ceilings to combat the humidity of the area, as well as clean and light facade colours to reflect the hot sun rather than absorb it. 

Notice how stunning the select patches of grass and garden look, scattered most tastefully between the different volumes and corners.

10. A tropical ambience

Casa Amore, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Pool
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

Thatched roofing, huge palm trees, and crisp blue waters to cool off in? No, we’re not on a tropical island, only at this Mexican family house that offers a tropical vibe and a sea view. 

Fresh green grass and spacious, shaded terraces ensure that this house is a holiday paradise, ideal for anything from al fresco dinners with the friends, to moonlight swims with your loved one. 

Speaking of swimming, ever wondered: How much does building a swimming pool really cost?

A Brilliant Modern Piece of Architecture
Which house would you pick? Are you a fan of the modern Mexican style at all? Share your thoughts in our comments space, situated below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks