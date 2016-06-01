The Modern Building With Glowing Interiors

Majestic mansions, charming cottages, and the vast range of living spaces in-between; we have architects to thank for the abundance of choices we have when it comes to residences.
Of course, architects do so much more than just draw up plans for houses. From office buildings and airports to shopping malls and train stations, every construction you can think of has an architect to thank for its existence.
Today on homify 360°, we set foot in Seoul, South Korea, to take a look at the All Saegol Bible Institute. Created by Seoinn Design Group, it is a structure of modern magnificence – and it has a stunning view to boot!
Established in 1978, Seoinn Design Group has been dedicated to provide high-quality design to numerous industries, from offices and educational buildings to places of worship.
Nothing stands out quite as prominently among a lush forest as a rigid, linear structure. Just see how beautiful that concrete shape takes a prominent stand, immediately grabbing our attention away from the forest in the background.
With a land area of 2,309 square metres, the constructed building takes up no more than 796.57 – leaving more than sufficient leftover of lush greens to form the perfect backdrop.
Here we see the main entrance of the building, which present two options: either a concrete staircase, or a zigzag ramp for the disabled.
Notice the striking patches of foliage and flowers in-between the ramp’s curves – an abundance of greens, pinks, and reds that offset most delicately with the harsh and sturdy structure, both in texture and colour.
This view is of the adjoining office building next to the church. The two constructions share the same modern design, with slight additions of urban/industrial touches.
Greys were chosen for the colour palette, with everything from cinder-block grey to forged-iron tones conjuring up clean and tranquil surfaces.
From grey concrete to brown tile and dark wood, the colour palette changes considerably once we enter the church. Here we see polished tiles adorning both the floor- and wall surfaces, while dark wood makes up the seating benches.
Both colours do a tremendous job of setting up a warm, inviting, and tranquil ambience.
We love this low-set window, with clear glass adding not only a patch of natural lighting to the interiors, but also allowing the exterior views (a lush garden with a water feature) to gently seep inside.
With warm neutrals and a strong linear design, the church’s altar comprises a clean and open area, with only the necessary elements taking centre stage in the front (such as the illuminated cross, pipe organ, and pulpit).
Thanks to a generous skylight in the ceiling above these three pieces, a fantastic glow of natural light descends downward, casting a light and welcoming ambience that can be seen from the very back of the church.
One last look at the exteriors before we conclude this discovery. As soon as twilight approaches and natural lighting disappears, exterior lighting fixtures are lit up. These warm spots of lighting are selectively placed throughout the garden spaces outside, charmingly lighting up the ramp area and steps, but also lending a unique glow to the entire building’s facade.
