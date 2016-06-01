The Modern Building With Glowing Interiors

Majestic mansions, charming cottages, and the vast range of living spaces in-between; we have architects to thank for the abundance of choices we have when it comes to residences.

Of course, architects do so much more than just draw up plans for houses. From office buildings and airports to shopping malls and train stations, every construction you can think of has an architect to thank for its existence.

Today on homify 360°, we set foot in Seoul, South Korea, to take a look at the All Saegol Bible Institute. Created by Seoinn Design Group, it is a structure of modern magnificence – and it has a stunning view to boot!

Established in 1978, Seoinn Design Group has been dedicated to provide high-quality design to numerous industries, from offices and educational buildings to places of worship.