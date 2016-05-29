Top 5 of the Week: Johannesburg Homes, Staircases and Containers Houses

That's right, it's already Sunday again, and that means it's time for the homify Top 5 of the week. Some weeks it's a mix, other weeks there is a clear trend. This week is of the former persuasion as a whole mixed bag of articles and projects top our chart. It's no surprise that our list of container homes and small houses made the list, as these compact, clever abodes are always popular—they are very smart and versatile projects, after all. Then of course, the beautiful Kloof Road house in Johannesburg. This stunning building is timeless, and you simply can't look at it too many times. Perhaps the most left of field choice this week is our list of amazing staircases, but with so many gorgeous staircases on the list, it's no great surprise that you loved it so much.
This home is an absolute beacon of what South African architecture is capable of. The 1,100sqm modern, edgy, contemporary and comes the impressive Meulen Architects. lluminated by the northern Johannesburg skyline, was designed as a family home that utilises the views and can be appreciated and enjoyed both inside and outside. Entertainment areas in both the interior and the exterior of the home are comfortable, vast and slick. Upgraded significantly from a single-storey house, the house is seemingly sculpted to pure design perfection. Grand, chic and ecletic, this home makes the most of both horizontal and vertical space. Every detail has been planned meticulously, delivering a sleek design that seems to almost precede its time.
Whenever we feature a container home, or very small house, on homify, you love it. Perhaps it's the simple, small sizes, maybe it's the clever design or it could simply be the warmth and thought that goes into putting them together. Whatever it is, they almost always have that special something about them. That's why we decided to compile this list of some of our best container and small homes. They are the result of modern ingenuity and are an excellent idea/solution if you have a small space, a green thumb, a low budget or simply like an architectural challenge.
These 12 examples could inspire just about anyone to live a simpler, more compact life—even if you think what you're looking for is a mansion. If you read this list and can 100% tell us that you wouldn't want to call one of these spaces home, we'll create a list of our best mansions in exchange for your wasted time!
Whenever we do make that list of our best large homes and mansions, this one is sure to be featured. When we usually think about what mansions look like, we envisage huge, luxurious designs complete with decor, large staircases, high ceilings, massive windows and swimming pools. This home ticks some of those boxes, but at the same time it shows that elegant and chic design can be combined to craft a new type of mansion. Modern and Mediterranean style have been combined here to create the home, which is very large but also manages to be a relaxing and comfortable space. Take a look inside and see what the team at Fernando Roma EstudioRome have created.
There's no denying that tiles are beautiful, and can really make or break a room—but who knew they were so popular! This list wonderfully explores different ways that these simple but striking (or totally understated, if that's what you're going for) items can steer your room in whichever direction you choose. The interior of any room in your home should reflect and represent your personal tastes, while remaining in line with design trends, to some degree. When a room feels close to complete but you can't quite put your finger on what is missing, it could be that new tiles on the floor or walls, for example, are the missing link.
Throughout this list we explore 13 tiled walls to motivate and inspire you to make little changes or upgrades to your rooms.
A staircase demands attention. No matter which room it's in, even if it's tucked away the eye will travel towards it, wondering where it leads. Further to this, they are a very functional feature in the home, connecting your floors together. So, when choosing or crafting a design it's important to find the line between something that looks fantastic but doesn't lose its functionality. For example, if you have children or are a bit clumsy, designs without rails are probably not the best choice.
This list of 11 amazing staircases shows how many varieties there are and how they add incredible value visually, and perhaps financially, to your home.