Top 5 of the Week: Johannesburg Homes, Staircases and Containers Houses

That's right, it's already Sunday again, and that means it's time for the homify Top 5 of the week. Some weeks it's a mix, other weeks there is a clear trend. This week is of the former persuasion as a whole mixed bag of articles and projects top our chart. It's no surprise that our list of container homes and small houses made the list, as these compact, clever abodes are always popular—they are very smart and versatile projects, after all. Then of course, the beautiful Kloof Road house in Johannesburg. This stunning building is timeless, and you simply can't look at it too many times. Perhaps the most left of field choice this week is our list of amazing staircases, but with so many gorgeous staircases on the list, it's no great surprise that you loved it so much.

Check out the articles below and click through to see them again, or if you're stopping by for the first time this week, take this list as a nice little introduction into the projects we've recently showcased. Enjoy!