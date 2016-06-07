Five Kitchens Transformed Beyond Recognition!

Apart from the exterior facade of a home, the kitchen is one of the most important spaces and can really change the while look and feel of a home once it has been transformed. It's the room in the house that is used most frequently and therefore, undergoes more wear and tear. This is why our kitchens often need a bit of maintenance and some tender love and care more often. It needs to remain functional as well as aesthetically pleasing.

In this ideabook, we are going to show you five fantastic renovations to small kitchens.

We will witness kitchens that have grown and expanded as well as kitchens that have merged with other spaces in the house like the dining room or the living room to create a bright, spacious and trendy home.

In every single case, the kitchens have been modernised and filled with light, creating a whole new home that is inspiring and beautiful. Doing the dishes will never seem boring again.