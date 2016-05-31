​Before And After: A New Space That Wows

You never know what you have until it’s gone – that is most certainly true, and if that new something you get is lots better than the old one, then happiness for everybody!
Our ‘before and after’ piece today proves that a space doesn’t need to be in ruins for it to warrant a little TLC. Even though the walls of this flat weren’t crumbling and the ceiling was still clean and intact, this space was not living up to its expectation.
Enter The House Of Stylus, who saw the potential that this flat had, and immediately got to work on it.
See what we mean? Even though this place is still very liveable, it is worlds removed from what it could be. A door that’s off its hinges (literally), dirty sheets piling up on the floor, and dust taking up prime space in this messy location – who would want to live like this?
In all honesty, this looks like a regular kitchen you would find in most city dwellings. The space looks relatively new, the fittings are quite clean, and there are no overt eyesores to speak of.
And yet it lacks character! There is nothing in here that jumps out and says “Hey, let’s cook!”. So much more can be done here, like working on those mismatched chrome and timber fittings…
Wow, a really beautiful armoire with fancy woodwork, and… . sadly, that’s pretty much it. Nothing else in this bedroom makes a stylish statement. The tired-looking window looks like it’s about to give up on life, while the raggedy window treatment looks like it already has!
And although we love that beautiful antique wardrobe, we feel its location is all wrong; a piece that big shouldn’t be in front of such a small window. A sad room like this needs all the happy, natural lighting it can get. But some creative designers to turn it upside down would be nice too…
Yes, this is the same flat, albeit renovated into a sleek and stylish new space! From bland and messy interiors to a chic industrial oasis – what a change!
The low false ceilings, concrete walls, and exposed pipes all lend an urban/industrial vibe to the flat. Yet this is balanced out most deliciously by the dazzling classic chandelier and art deco mirror art flaunted above the dining room table.
And just check out that sizzling new kitchen island, with metal surfaces and dark wood daring us to start whipping up five-star courses.
What else did our ingenious designers accomplish? Well, instead of separating the different rooms, they knocked down a few walls to create a vibey and open living space. Bless them!
A fantastic leather couch dishes up prime seating space near the corner, while a plush oval rug flows out from underneath it.
Our designers saw that natural light was a rare commodity in this space, so they decided to work with it instead of against it: low, ambient mood lighting was added, which works perfectly fine enhancing the new artistic flow that roams freely now.
This bathroom may not be the most spacious, but don’t dare overlook its killer style. A mixture of neutrals helps to add visual space, with mirrored medicine cabinet doors further enhancing the feeling of spaciousness (especially with the lighting reflecting off those mirror surfaces).
But what is style without function? Stacked wall shelves inject ample storage space into this cheeky bathroom, providing more than enough space for toiletries, accessories, and decorative objects.
In our opinion, this is one of the most astonishing and “wow” renovations ever!
Some new style could be in store for you too! See these: Brilliant ways to upgrade your bathroom.