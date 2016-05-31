​Before And After: A New Space That Wows

You never know what you have until it’s gone – that is most certainly true, and if that new something you get is lots better than the old one, then happiness for everybody!

Our ‘before and after’ piece today proves that a space doesn’t need to be in ruins for it to warrant a little TLC. Even though the walls of this flat weren’t crumbling and the ceiling was still clean and intact, this space was not living up to its expectation.

Enter The House Of Stylus, who saw the potential that this flat had, and immediately got to work on it.