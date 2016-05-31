​The Cute Container Home With Amazing Style

When it comes to housing options, the container home is definitely making a name for itself. Although still a very new thing here in South Africa, numerous companies (and homeowners) in the rest of the world have realised the benefits attached to container-home living.
But what is it about container homes that have people going ballistic to jump on this new bandwagon? Like so many things in life, the answer to the question lies with the individual, as situations and lifestyles (and personal taste) definitely come into play.
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a typical container home featured by design firm Ferraro Habitat. So, if you’ve ever wondered about this type of living, and if it could work for you, then read on…
One of the (many) great things about container living? You can customise the design to fit your desired lifestyle. For example, container living does not restrict you to ground-floor living. It is surprisingly easy to combine multiple containers together for a more special-looking and practical living space.
Take the owners of this custom designed container home above – one shipping container was not enough for their lifestyle, which is why the decision was made to add another one directly on top!
Since the original container doors were kept as part of the design, certain sections of this unique two-storey house can open up. A laundry section has been created in the one side of the bottom container, viewed here in all its glory.
Evidently the owners wanted to display the fact that they are making use of old metal freight boxes for their living, but one does want some soft touches to one’s living space, right? This was achieved by adding a garden to the surroundings, with tropical plants and lush greens going to great lengths to spruce up this exceptional living spot.
Although shipping containers are made from ultra strong steel that is designed to withstand some of the harshest conditions, it does not mean that a bit of editing is out of the question. As no windows or doors could lead to a living condition closely resembling a hostage situation, thankfully the steel can be cut and altered quite freely without compromising the overall quality of the structure.
Just see the stunning vision achieved by the inclusion of a full-length window above. The large section of glazing ensures an open and bright feel for the container’s interiors, while also treating the residents to views of their lush garden setting.
Not at all what you would expect from the interior space, right? Well, it shows you never to judge a book by its cover.
Stylish interior touches and modern décor ensure that this container home’s insides are full of life, charm, and snug comfort. But the choice of timber was no accident; it was particularly chosen for the kitchen cabinets and peninsula to represent a vintage 1960s style.
The adjacent-yet-separate dining table forms part of the peninsula, ensuring a cosy multi-meal nook for our homeowners.
A bit small in size, granted, but this bedroom’s abundance of personality and creative flair makes up for what it lacks in space. Taking up most of the floor space, the bed has been embellished with soft and snug pillows to ensure maximum style and comfort.
Notice the striking wall feature above the bed, serving as a detached headboard? It’s made from wood found in a nearby vintage furniture shop, adding a bit of antique pizzazz to this sweet-dreams space.
We all know that a bathroom needs to do more than just answer nature’s calls; it needs to look stylish and welcoming as well. Well, who would have thought that a container home’s bathroom could feature such stand-out touches like a deep hand basin, copper tones, and sleek white surfaces?
Amazed? So are we! This clearly shows us the benefits that go with choosing an accomplished company that can create and coordinate the tiniest of details in a container home. And to think that this is something that is already happening in the rest of the world… how exciting!
