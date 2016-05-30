Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Check Out These 6 Garage Types

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
La Casa G: The Sustainable House in Argentina., La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

For most of us, a car is not just a method of transportation. It is a way of life. It allows us to relax and tune out the world while we tune up our favourite music. It takes us on journeys to exciting places and scenic landscapes. And for some of us, it is even a status symbol, a way of letting others that share the highway with us know that we’ve “made it”.

Regardless of what your thoughts on a car are, one truth remains: they are valuable, and they need to be looked after. And therefore we have put together a neat little list of garage options to help your baby sleep comfortably and safe at night.

Let’s get right to it!

1. The pergola model

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style garden
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

Pergolas are striking, sturdy, and lend a quaint charm to any space, such as a garden or terrace. Well, now we have another possible use for them – guarding over your car. 

Although, strictly speaking, this is not an actual pergola, this carport does feature all of the classic elements of one. Plus, it makes quite a charming entryway for your car on her way to the garage, where she can sleep safely closed off for the night.

2. Part of the house

La Casa G: The Sustainable House in Argentina., La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina Modern dining room
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina

La Casa G: The Sustainable House in Argentina.

La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina

Whether it’s because of safety or comfort, numerous households opt for garages that are directly connected to the main house. And here we see a classic example of such a case. 

Zigzag doors comfortably and easily fold open for access to the house, and then quickly close again once you feel the need to put some visual distance between you and your car. After all, you don’t want to be staring at your vehicle in the background while entertaining guests.

3. Necessary features

vivenda unifamilar MORENO, cm espacio & arquitectura srl cm espacio & arquitectura srl Modern garage/shed
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl

cm espacio & arquitectura srl
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl
cm espacio & arquitectura srl

Different strokes for different folks – and this definitely applies to car garages as well. The layouts and designs of these spaces are unique to the architects and/or homeowners’ wishes, yet there are certain features that are (or should be) present in your typical garage. These can include surfaces that resistant to grease and oil stains, a floor that can withstand that car’s weight for prolonged periods of time, a ventilated space that can be freshened up quickly if need be, etc. 

CM Space & Architecture seem to know their game, as they present all of these elements (and more), plus a stylish layout for our example above.

4. Convenient features

Garage façade FG ARQUITECTES Modern garage/shed
FG ARQUITECTES

Garage façade

FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES

In addition to the relevant design, building materials, and ease of access, there is another feature that the majority of us require for our garages: convenience. This is undoubtedly portrayed in the automatic door, allowing us to sit back in our cars and chill a little longer while our garage door opens or closes for us, at the mere push of a button. 

But convenience needs to be embodied in a super stylish way, like these timber doors shown above. Just notice how striking those caramel-toned wooden surfaces go with the creamy concrete and grey stone flooring. Now that’s how you park in style.

5. Going up

Casa José Prata, Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Modern garage/shed
Barbosa &amp; Guimarães, Lda.

Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda.
Barbosa &amp; Guimarães, Lda.
Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda.

A lack of space has forced us to think up more clever ways to utilise the little legroom we have available. This includes the areas where we park our cars.

Just see the stunning way in which technology allows double parking in our example above. This hydraulic system lifts and lowers the car mechanically, allowing us to choose between an automatic or semi-automatic design. 

Vertical parking is becoming increasingly common these days, so don’t be surprised if just about everybody (who owns two cars, mind you) is doing this pretty soon.

6. For our two-wheel lovers

バイク乗りのためのガレージハウス, 徳増建築設計事務所 徳増建築設計事務所 Eclectic style garage/shed
徳増建築設計事務所

徳増建築設計事務所
徳増建築設計事務所
徳増建築設計事務所

Opting for two wheels instead of four changes the game completely, and one of the added benefits is undoubtedly an increase in storage space. Thus, for our bikers and cyclists, feast your eyes on this plywood-clad spot that is just perfect to store your two-wheeled vehicle of choice. 

The plywood walls add a striking touch in terms of decoration and ambience, while floating shelves gives us the option to display a range of accessories or tools of our choice. 

Want to see more? Then take a look at these: Garage designs for modern homes.

The Home of Sleek Facades
Car or bike? Which one do you pick, and which garage would be perfect for it? Sound off in our comments space, below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks