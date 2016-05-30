​Check Out These 6 Garage Types

For most of us, a car is not just a method of transportation. It is a way of life. It allows us to relax and tune out the world while we tune up our favourite music. It takes us on journeys to exciting places and scenic landscapes. And for some of us, it is even a status symbol, a way of letting others that share the highway with us know that we’ve “made it”.
Regardless of what your thoughts on a car are, one truth remains: they are valuable, and they need to be looked after. And therefore we have put together a neat little list of garage options to help your baby sleep comfortably and safe at night.
Let’s get right to it!
Pergolas are striking, sturdy, and lend a quaint charm to any space, such as a garden or terrace. Well, now we have another possible use for them – guarding over your car.
Although, strictly speaking, this is not an actual pergola, this carport does feature all of the classic elements of one. Plus, it makes quite a charming entryway for your car on her way to the garage, where she can sleep safely closed off for the night.
Whether it’s because of safety or comfort, numerous households opt for garages that are directly connected to the main house. And here we see a classic example of such a case.
Zigzag doors comfortably and easily fold open for access to the house, and then quickly close again once you feel the need to put some visual distance between you and your car. After all, you don’t want to be staring at your vehicle in the background while entertaining guests.
Different strokes for different folks – and this definitely applies to car garages as well. The layouts and designs of these spaces are unique to the architects and/or homeowners’ wishes, yet there are certain features that are (or should be) present in your typical garage. These can include surfaces that resistant to grease and oil stains, a floor that can withstand that car’s weight for prolonged periods of time, a ventilated space that can be freshened up quickly if need be, etc.
CM Space & Architecture seem to know their game, as they present all of these elements (and more), plus a stylish layout for our example above.
In addition to the relevant design, building materials, and ease of access, there is another feature that the majority of us require for our garages: convenience. This is undoubtedly portrayed in the automatic door, allowing us to sit back in our cars and chill a little longer while our garage door opens or closes for us, at the mere push of a button.
But convenience needs to be embodied in a super stylish way, like these timber doors shown above. Just notice how striking those caramel-toned wooden surfaces go with the creamy concrete and grey stone flooring. Now that’s how you park in style.
A lack of space has forced us to think up more clever ways to utilise the little legroom we have available. This includes the areas where we park our cars.
Just see the stunning way in which technology allows double parking in our example above. This hydraulic system lifts and lowers the car mechanically, allowing us to choose between an automatic or semi-automatic design.
Vertical parking is becoming increasingly common these days, so don’t be surprised if just about everybody (who owns two cars, mind you) is doing this pretty soon.
Opting for two wheels instead of four changes the game completely, and one of the added benefits is undoubtedly an increase in storage space. Thus, for our bikers and cyclists, feast your eyes on this plywood-clad spot that is just perfect to store your two-wheeled vehicle of choice.
The plywood walls add a striking touch in terms of decoration and ambience, while floating shelves gives us the option to display a range of accessories or tools of our choice.
Want to see more? Then take a look at these: Garage designs for modern homes.