The Johannesburg home so beautiful you have to see it to believe it

There is only one thing that can really enhance a home that features brilliant architecture and innovative design—the landscape that surrounds it.
Which is why today we are going to see how Meulen Architects have created a modern masterpiece of a Johannesburg home, by incorporating the views and environment around it at all levels.
This integration translates into beautifully designed rooms, a spacious and open plan core and a home that is breathtaking to look at, let alone live in.
Let's go and explore it!
From this angle, we can see how the designers have worked with the hills and landscape, moulding the home into the hillside. This creates several levels and layers, which all spill out of the environment. It is subtle and yet sophisticated, blending into the environment without getting lost.
Meulen Architects have gone for a sandy brown facade, with splashes of blue throughout. This creates a very unique look and feel.
We can also see that this home is grand and large, with many rooms and features. It leaves us very excited to go inside and explore the interior space!
From this side of the home, we can see just how luxurious and grand it truly is.
The house features several levels, which all spill out onto exterior balconies, terraces and patios. This design is to ensure that the inhabitants make the very most of the outside space and views.
The bottom floor features a beautiful, wooden terrace with a swimming pool—essential for any South African summer. How gorgeous does it look at night?
In fact, the entire exterior including the swimming pool is enhanced thanks to beautiful lights that have been used throughout. Lighting can really work as a decorative element as well as a functional element. Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.
If we take a trip up to one of the terraces or balconies, we can finally see what all of the fuss is about.
This home overlooks an entire valley of lush green grass, incredible views and other homes, while remaining tucked into the hillside.
From this angle, it is evident why the designers have chosen to integrate the surrounding landscape so prominently into their design.
We can also see how the home flows into the nature that surrounds it with its wooden deck, sandy colours and extensive utilisation of plants and trees.
If we head into the living room, we can see how the open plan design flows through each room. There is also a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior.
The designers have gone for a very chic and lavish interior design. We can see beautiful marble tiles, plush white sofas and a cushy rug.
We also love the large, flat screen television, which provides a wonderful opportunity for the family to watch old movies or enjoy their favourite shows—functional and trendy!
We can also see that this room flows into a bar area, with a sophisticated looking white bar that is lined with steel bar stools. You can entertain at all levels in this home.
The designers have added a subtle touch of purple here and there in the form of decor accessories.
We've seen how the rooms flow together and here is another wonderful example. The kitchen and the dining room are in close proximity, allowing for interaction between the chef and the family or the guests.
A sleek, silver breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the rest of the house, without creating a permanent wall or division. This a great addition to any kitchen as it also provides an extra surface for cooking or preparing food. Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
The designers have gone for a very clean looking design in this space, which borders on a minimalist style. There is very little clutter or chaos, thanks to kitchen cupboards and drawers which store everything neatly out of sight.
The bedroom is one of the best spots in the home and we don't think we need to explain why!
It's almost entirely encased in glass, really giving the bedroom 180 degree elevated views of the entire landscape. The designers have included blinds on the windows, however, which allows the family some privacy and shade if need be.
The interior design is very simple in this space, with beige, black and white used throughout. Simple can truly create the most sophisticated space.
The soft lighting featured in the ceiling of this room creates ambiance and romance!
A vase of fresh, green flowers adds that little special touch of decor to the room—a great tip for your bedroom!
