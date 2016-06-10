The Johannesburg home so beautiful you have to see it to believe it

There is only one thing that can really enhance a home that features brilliant architecture and innovative design—the landscape that surrounds it.

Which is why today we are going to see how Meulen Architects have created a modern masterpiece of a Johannesburg home, by incorporating the views and environment around it at all levels.

This integration translates into beautifully designed rooms, a spacious and open plan core and a home that is breathtaking to look at, let alone live in.

Let's go and explore it!