​The House That Mixes Modern With Traditional

Here on homify 360°, we make it our mission to home in on eye-catching designs and memorable architectural creations. And today’s discovery is certainly no exception.

Architect Konrad Grodziński’s design studio Reform is located in Łódź, the third-largest city in Poland. And when it comes to combining modern design with traditional touches, they consider themselves experts – and we can’t help but agree.

Today’s highlight, one of Reform’s most exceptional pieces, takes us to an old residence that saw a modern renovation change its character and layout into something quite interesting.