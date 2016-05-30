​The House That Mixes Modern With Traditional

Here on homify 360°, we make it our mission to home in on eye-catching designs and memorable architectural creations. And today’s discovery is certainly no exception.
Architect Konrad Grodziński’s design studio Reform is located in Łódź, the third-largest city in Poland. And when it comes to combining modern design with traditional touches, they consider themselves experts – and we can’t help but agree.
Today’s highlight, one of Reform’s most exceptional pieces, takes us to an old residence that saw a modern renovation change its character and layout into something quite interesting.
Who else gets flashbacks of primary school when viewing this facade? But honestly, the combination of red and brown hues of brickwork together with the charcoal-grey roof and window frames makes for quite a striking vision.
And the fact that the additional touches to the house (such as the door, chimneys, gates, and even the plant pots) are in the same dark tone makes that vibrant brickwork even more striking.
Shifting our vision to the side of the house brings another material into the mix: wood. That timber terrace adds quite a beautiful touch to the brickwork, making for a contrasting effect in colour, texture, and pattern.
Entering the interiors, it is crystal clear that our designer is not afraid of challenges: he embraces them! Who else would have the audacity to combine an exposed brick (an exceptional texture in its own right) with mosaic tiles? Well, it has been done here, and it looks simply stunning.
And yet, once we leave the entrance hall and cross into the rest of the interiors, mosaic tile gives way to hardwood floors – yet another contrasting surface that works successfully.
Notice the small details to aid in the combination of different materials, like the chair in the entry hall: its bright orange fabric links up with the hues in the brick wall, while its crisp-white legs mimic the mosaic-tiled floor on which it stands!
Just when we thought we had this design figured out, we get hit with another stylish curveball. The living room opted for an ultra modern touch in terms of its seating, while the cabinet underneath the wall-mounted TV balances more the traditional side of the interior design scheme.
Just look at the introduction of cheerful colours: violet, magenta, orange, and yellow all bring a friendly vibe into the room, while simultaneously complementing that brick surface of the focal wall.
Notice the exquisite door that leads to the kitchen? There is more to this door than its beautiful wooden surface: this is the original door that was used in the late 19th century construction of the previous building, perfectly preserved thanks to oil. Simply remarkable!
Notice how perfectly the antique door offsets with the most modern downlighters in the ceiling.
We love a good-looking kitchen island, and this one is most certainly one to single out. Just look at that beautiful top of oak wood that makes for a beautiful prepping/displaying surface.
Wood was also used to coat other key surfaces in the kitchen, such as the floor and countertops.
Lighting really is magical – when done correctly. And here we have an example of how the right lighting can make a surface look simply amazing.
See how gorgeous those warm glows emanate from the wall lamps, creating an incredible atmosphere that makes the facade seem both ominous and charming.