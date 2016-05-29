​The Matchbox-Style Family Home

The house in which a family make their home can take on a multitude of different forms, but one element is vital: the space needs to be functional. There needs to be enough room for the family to eat, sleep, play, and live. Of course furnishings and décor can also be added to the mix, which always produce a sense of charm and cheer.

Today’s family house here on homify 360° produces all of these aforementioned necessities, albeit in a different fashion – especially when viewing the house from the outside. Its simple matchbox-style design gives it a very modern and minimalist feel, yet the sunny interiors ensure a happy space for this budding family’s lifestyle.

LTD. CAPD deserves the credit for this little design, which doesn’t stretch much more than 93.57 square metres. Let’s take a closer look!