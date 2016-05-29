​The Matchbox-Style Family Home

The house in which a family make their home can take on a multitude of different forms, but one element is vital: the space needs to be functional. There needs to be enough room for the family to eat, sleep, play, and live. Of course furnishings and décor can also be added to the mix, which always produce a sense of charm and cheer.
Today’s family house here on homify 360° produces all of these aforementioned necessities, albeit in a different fashion – especially when viewing the house from the outside. Its simple matchbox-style design gives it a very modern and minimalist feel, yet the sunny interiors ensure a happy space for this budding family’s lifestyle.
LTD. CAPD deserves the credit for this little design, which doesn’t stretch much more than 93.57 square metres. Let’s take a closer look!
What an exceptional-looking facade for a family house. Resembling a storage container more than anything else, this house is quite striking in its simplicity. Vertical-panelled timber surfaces with wooden frames for the windows and door – all in the same dusty caramel colour.
But just see how eye-catching the house looks when combined with the backdrop of the crystal clear sky and green hillside.
What do you do when you want to encourage family time and get-togethers? You opt for a large open plan layout, such as seen here.
At the far end is a simple kitchen set-up, followed by an industrial style dining space, before we get to the living room area, where charming seating and a coffee table (which matches the dining table) mark off the sit-down zone.
Notice how bright everything becomes, especially that marvellous parquet flooring, once the sunshine streams through those glass doors.
Shifting our perspective of the open-play layout ever so slightly is all that is needed to see that the charming timber doors open up onto the backyard, which is filled with lush, wild plants. Those exterior surfaces form quite the contrast to the interior ones, which opt for more neutral tones and geometric layouts.
Off of the main room we find this simple-furnished space that can work fantastic for just about any room (once the additional furniture is added, of course).
The rustic and modern styles both compete for dominance (just look at that exceptional table of raw wood), and an element of traditional Japanese aesthetics is also added into the mix via those symmetrical windows.
Yet, with all these styles competing, doesn’t the minimalist one conquer, seeing as this room is so sparse in terms of furniture and décor pieces? What do you think?
In one of the other rooms we locate a layout that can work quite perfectly for a home office: adequate floating shelves, decent surfaces for a computer and other equipment, plus a comfy chair.
Love the ‘less is more’ look? Thinking about using it for your own home? Then take some tips with: Style Your Home Like A Scandinavian.
We are delighted to discover a small touch of colour and pattern in the bathroom, a bit of charm to break up the minimalist style ever so slightly. That chequered design adds a decent balance of cool and hot tones into the surrounding neutral palette, which means that any additional bathroom décor or accessories should fit in most smoothly.