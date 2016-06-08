The Stunning Pretoria Home

Johannesburg designers Meulen Architects have a reputation both locally and abroad for cutting edge design, modern architecture and sophisticated structures that are worthy of awards.

Today we will see how creativity and innovation translates into a beautiful home that is as functional as it is breathtaking. It's also a reminder of just how impressive local talent is where South Africa can stand tall with the rest of the globe in terms of world-class design.

As Nelson Mandela once said, I will not leave South Africa, nor will I surrender. Only through hardship, sacrifice and militant action can freedom be won. The struggle is my life. I will continue fighting for freedom until the end of my days.

Our homify ideabook today will remind us exactly why we are so proud of our country.