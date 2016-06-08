The Stunning Pretoria Home

Johannesburg designers Meulen Architects have a reputation both locally and abroad for cutting edge design, modern architecture and sophisticated structures that are worthy of awards.
Today we will see how creativity and innovation translates into a beautiful home that is as functional as it is breathtaking. It's also a reminder of just how impressive local talent is where South Africa can stand tall with the rest of the globe in terms of world-class design.
As Nelson Mandela once said,
I will not leave South Africa, nor will I surrender. Only through hardship, sacrifice and militant action can freedom be won. The struggle is my life. I will continue fighting for freedom until the end of my days.
Our homify ideabook today will remind us exactly why we are so proud of our country.
South Africa never leaves one indifferent. Its history, its population, its landscapes and cultures—all speak to the visitor, to the student, to the friend of Africa. -Tariq Ramadan
We start off our tour looking at the magnificent and modern home from this angle where the double-storey home takes on different volumes and shapes, protruding over the gorgeous and succulent garden. Doesn't this just remind you of a cutting-edge design colliding with the African plains?
We can see that the home is a rusty brown colour, working beautifully with the environment around it. It blends in subtly, while still remaining grand and impressive.
In time, we shall be in a position to bestow on South Africa the greatest possible gift—a more human face. -Steven Biko
From this angle we can see just how large this home truly is, with different volumes and sections spilling out onto the lawn.
This side of the home features glass rather prominently, which creates a very subtle barrier between the interior and the exterior. With the gorgeous South African climate as well as the highveld views, it's of no surprise that the architects have opted for glass.
Exterior lighting also plays a very prominent role here, enhancing the structure as well as the facade and the garden. This is a great tip for any home!
South Africa has all the tools to compete in the new global village—an eager workforce, ready to take on any challenge. -Tom Peters
If we move inside the home, we can see just how trendy, modern and stylish the home is. The home is open plan, with each section of it coming together in perfect harmony. Like a well-conducted orchestra, the rooms spill into one another perfectly and delicately, revealing section after section of design perfection.
The designers have opted for black and brown colours throughout the interior, with a touch of red to really enhance the space and inject a little bit of life and personality. You'll also notice that the artwork and decor pieces are very carefully chosen and placed.
If there are dreams about a beautiful South Africa, there are also roads that lead to their goal. Two of these roads could be named Goodness and Forgiveness.—Nelson Mandela
In the living room, we can see how on point and trendy the design truly is. It features black and white armchairs, a charcoal black rug and a very retro coffee table that reminds us of the Jetsons.
Our favourite feature, however, are the silver orbs that hang from the ceiling at different heights. These add a touch of glamour and glitz to the space, setting it apart from any other home!
South Africa is blessed to have women and men like yourselves who have little to give but give what you have with open hands and open hearts.—Mangosuthu Buthelezi
In this more casual living room, we can how comfort becomes a priority with soft sofas, plush cushions and a thick rug. There is also a gorgeous flat screen television where the family can enjoy their favourite films. Don't you love the neutral grey and black used in this space? It adds an air of sophistication to the room, working well with the silver orbs.
This living room opens up onto the patio, making the space seem that much more spacious and bright. With this design, the family can really utilise both spaces.
I envision someday a great, peaceful South Africa in which the world will take pride, a nation in which each of many different groups will be making its own creative contribution. Alan Paton
The kitchen is just as modern and impressive as the rest of the home, with sleek grey and white counter tops and a touch of red in the form of cupboards. You'll notice that the designers haven't included too many items on the counter tops, keeping the room minimalist and neat. This is a great tip for the kitchen! Make use of cupboards and drawers and store all of your items out of sight.
The modern and stylish lights are the cherry on top of this design, providing ambiance as well as functional light for those using the kitchen.
Personally, I believe in self-determination, but in the context of one South Africa—so that my self-determination is based in this region, and with my people.—Mangosuthu Buthelezi
We end off our tour on the magnificent patio, which is tiled with charcoal black and chunky tiles. There are also subtle, red deck chairs so that the family can enjoy some sun!
The designers have included a swimming pool in this design, which is fantastic if you have the space. In the Johannesburg summers, a swim is essential!
The patio brings the home together, allowing for an outside space that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
