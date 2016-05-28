​Step Into These 9 Stunning Showers

Ah, the shower: one of the trusted elements that get us into our get-up-and-go moods every morning (together with a strong cup of coffee, of course). On the other hand, a shower can also be a calm and peaceful spot where we linger underneath hot water (or cold, depending on the weather), enjoying that cleansing sensation at the end of a tiring day.
Whether you’re more of a shower- or a bath person, or prefer to wash in the mornings or at night, there is no denying the fact that stepping into a shower is synonymous with stepping into a realm of tranquillity.
And on that note, we want to invite you to step into these 9 showers, each one as different and unique as the next, but all of them equally fabulous in terms of washing our cares away and showering us with a sensational feeling of calmness.
Which one’s your favourite?
First on our list, a Scandinavian-design shower, so you know it’s all about ‘less is more’ – so less, in fact, that this one doesn’t even have any shower doors!
But never mind that – just enjoy the open sensation of not being cramped inside a cubicle. And try not to overlook the stunning bathroom in which this model is located (timber flooring, crisp-white porcelain, an assortment of cool greys… ).
Not happy with displaying everything loud and proud? All right, then how about this little piece, where a vinyl design has been selectively placed on the glass shower wall to cover up those necessities? Privacy and elegance guaranteed!
Plus, just see how gracefully those white shower floor tiles stand out from the wooden panelling of the floor and walls.
What about a more elegant and classic version for shower hour? The experts over at Gentry Home know exactly what we want, as they present this luxurious, shower-bath, claw-foot design, complete with snow-white curtain and golden touches.
When you want to feel like you’re living in Versailles, this is the model to go for!
Straightforward and modern more to your liking? This shower is sure to send some tantalising sensations down your back. A classic contrast between light and dark is what the colour palette offers us, while the design materials consist of clear glass, concrete, and tile – all top-notch quality, of course.
Bless the beauty of wood. It is available in so many forms and colours, and here we see what a stunning backdrop for a shower/bathroom it can make. Those timber panels and mocha-brown floor tiles conjure up images of a high-glass spa in the middle of the woods, and is that not just the perfect atmosphere in which to take a relaxing shower?
Who says a shower is bound to the interiors of your home? This lush tropical garden presents a most supreme spot to engage in some cooling off, particularly after you’ve enjoyed a beach stroll and don’t want to trample all that sand indoors.
Want to see more of this outdoor shower’s location? Then take a look at: A Tropical Paradise In The Suburbs.
We are in love with this shower area’s marble tiles, adorned in a golden brown hue that is a refreshing shift from the typical white marble tiles we so often see. And since the shower is nothing more than two transparent glass panes and sleek fittings, those tiles become the main design element in this cleansing corner. Fabulous!
From golden decadence to a version that is significantly toned down, this shower space takes on a more minimalist approach in terms of design – and we just love it! Those rounded curves of the shower contrast most splendidly with the linear design that dominates the bathroom, highlighting the shower as a unique, special spot.
Last but not least, what would a list about showers be without some decorative tiles? Here we get a splash of wall pattern in a fresh blue, doing a fantastic job at making this shower seem cool and tranquil.
And those conspicuous patterns can fit into just about any anybody’s bathroom, from a busy family with growing youngsters to a high-class professional bachelor – don’t you agree?