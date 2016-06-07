10 Fabulous Headboards for Bedrooms!

It may be small or big, it may feature discrete tones or bold colours, it may be very sophisticated or made with very simple materials—what really matters is that your headboard in your bedroom is made exactly the way you like and truly represents your personality. Invest well because you'll probably have your headboard for a very long time.

In this ideabook, we will put ten styles of headboards on display and take you on an imaginary walk through different times and places, from the Mediterranean coast to the exotic East. You will find out exactly what type of design, colour, shape and style you want for your headboard so that when you go bedroom shopping, you know exactly what to look for!