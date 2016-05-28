The Perfect Tiny Home

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise.
Today’s highlight includes the visualisation of a modern family home by architectural professionals Design Workshop Archipelago. With their love for contemporary style, plus their understanding of what homeowners in today’s modern age require (and want), their designs are always a step above what one would normally expect.
Take, for example, this stylish suburban house…
What could be a better space for the modern, growing family? This quaint back yard provides all the must-haves to enjoy some quality family time: spacious terrace, pristinely maintained lawn, lots of run-around space, and stylish seating areas. There is even a picnic bench where the family can either sit and admire their stunning garden, or look in awe at their very trendy house.
Imagine pulling up to this view every day. Clean and neutral colours, charming timber surfaces mixed in-between the concrete and brick, and an abundance of fresh greenery to soften up this picturesque scene.
Since the front side of the house does not have too many windows, a few skylights were added in to up the natural lighting effect.
As soon as it starts getting dark, those interior lights come one, rendering the house into a warm and cosy atmosphere that floods through the glass windows and doors to the exterior settings.
Just notice the warm glow achieved by adding in a few skylights at the back as well.
Very characteristic of the modern design style, the house’s facade showcases no excessive decorations or embellishments – a few charming touches here and there, with a mostly clean lined design; pure proof that you don’t need to go overboard when designing or decorating a space. Less is, indeed more!
Approaching ever so close to the rear end, we can make out a few glimpses of what the interiors look like. Calm, neutral wall colours, with modern wall art; plus, of course, more than enough interior lighting.
Just notice the seating options here on the back terrace – the family can either enjoy a sunny breakfast at that modern dining set, or catch some sun on the loungers while the children play on the lawn.
The joys of summer in suburbia!
