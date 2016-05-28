The Perfect Tiny Home

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise.

Today’s highlight includes the visualisation of a modern family home by architectural professionals Design Workshop Archipelago. With their love for contemporary style, plus their understanding of what homeowners in today’s modern age require (and want), their designs are always a step above what one would normally expect.

Take, for example, this stylish suburban house…