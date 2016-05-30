The Home of Sleek Facades

From the front of the home, you can see exactly what we mean about the different materials.

The wooden facade, white exterior finishes and black charcoal wall creates a harmonious, yet eclectic exterior that is modern and trendy.

We often think that we need to keep our design uniform, which means sticking to one or two colours throughout the exterior but this just shows that this is not the case. Opt for a few tones and colours and you can bring texture and personality to the outside of your home.

What's also important to remember is that the outside of your home is the first impression that people are going to have of what your house looks like, which is ultimately an extension of your tastes and styles. You don't want to disappoint! Spend as much time focusing on your exterior design as you do on your interior design.