​Stylish Living In A Modern Family Home

The hustle and bustle of city life is what a lot of people seek; they need that energy around them, that feeling of deadlines and traffic and high-rise buildings… bless them.

However, others prefer a more quiet approach to life, and would rather seek out a more calm setting for their lifestyles, such as a picturesque suburban neighbourhood. Well, if you’re going to be living in a charming neighbourhood, you need the accompanying house.

Enter architectural firm Design Workshop Archipelago, located in Wrocław, the largest city in western Poland. They make it their mission to cater for people seeking beautiful spaces, such as the scenic family home we are viewing here on homify 360° today.

But don’t confuse “scenic” and “charming” with “dull” – this house packs a serious punch style-wise!