​Stylish Living In A Modern Family Home

The hustle and bustle of city life is what a lot of people seek; they need that energy around them, that feeling of deadlines and traffic and high-rise buildings… bless them.
However, others prefer a more quiet approach to life, and would rather seek out a more calm setting for their lifestyles, such as a picturesque suburban neighbourhood. Well, if you’re going to be living in a charming neighbourhood, you need the accompanying house.
Enter architectural firm Design Workshop Archipelago, located in Wrocław, the largest city in western Poland. They make it their mission to cater for people seeking beautiful spaces, such as the scenic family home we are viewing here on homify 360° today.
But don’t confuse “scenic” and “charming” with “dull” – this house packs a serious punch style-wise!
A gorgeous terrace with wooden shutter screens and an outdoor dining area – that is why we chose to kick off our tour with the house’s rear area, which faces the back garden.
In addition to this perfect outdoor setting, the house features three bedrooms, an open-plan living and dining room, high-quality building materials, and fashionable interiors (which we’ll discover shortly).
Now for the view from the front, facing the street side. Tiny windows and decorative details ensure a very pretty face, making this modern house fit in most beautifully with your typical suburban neighbourhood.
Crisp whites and steel greys take centre stage in the exterior colour palette, joined whole-heartedly by some lush and fresh green grass and plants.
Now for the insides. Just look how stunning the addition of fresh sunlight makes everything seem. This is thanks to those generous windows/sliding doors, which also ensures a scenic view of that pristine garden that surrounds the house.
Wood makes a charming appearance, in a darker shade for the floorboards and a lighter version for the window/door frames and select furniture pieces.
And look, there’s even a modern bookcase that fits in charmingly into the one corner, ensuring more than sufficient space for any bookworm’s collections.
A charming house deserves a charming kitchen, and that is exactly what we see here. This stylish, U-shaped kitchen presents adequate space for cooking, plus has all the modern appliances necessary to whip up any number of dishes.
And for those of you who may have noticed an overlooked appliance, the refrigerator is located on the left side, behind a wooden cupboard door.
Before we conclude our tour, one last look at that stylish back yard. What a place to spend your Saturday, or any day of the week for that matter!
A spacious wooden deck with two modern loungers allow you to take in the tranquil scenery in peace, while a charming dining set on the terrace can turn any meal into an al fresco occasion.
See what a difference an exquisite and calming garden can make to a house?