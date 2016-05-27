​Before And After: Small Rooms, Big Changes

Our location? Madrid, Spain. The challenge? Zhooshing up an abandoned, 28-square metre apartment living space that had been facing several moisture-related problems. Our professionals to the rescue? Marta Espel, interior architects specialising in beautiful spaces.
Willing to step up to the challenge, our architects came up with several creative solutions to amend those hideous spaces and transform them into stylish, noteworthy visions.
But, of course, what would a ‘before and after’ piece be without some ‘before’ photos to start us off with?
Small spaces usually get bad reputations for being impractical and uninteresting. That’s not really fair: a small area can be very unique and chic, depending on the type of layout, décor, and design materials used.
Before our intervention started, this tiny kitchen was in a real unstable situation: unacceptable lighting, outdated coatings, and an overall deteriorated setting, making it seem much smaller and uncomfortable.
That little window does nothing to improve this situation. Lots of work and a bunch of creative planning were required for this space!
All the negative mojo from the tiny kitchen was seemingly repeated in the bathroom, which did not seem to fit the required specs for a stylish and stunning space. Would you enter this space for a calming, relaxing cleansing? Neither would we.
It’s true that the spaces’ coatings were fast beginning to deteriorate, but those lighting conditions made it seem much, much worse. This dark and narrow hallway looks more like the type of setting where a slasher movie would take place!
Enter our professional team, who seemingly left no surface untouched in their renovation project. The kitchen may still be small, but it is certainly worlds removed from where it once was.
That small window was expanded to allow for some more natural lighting; the old tiles were replaced with sleek, crisp-white ones for a cleaner environment; and modern equipment was installed, transforming the dark and dreary spot into a practical and functional kitchen.
What a transformation! The ugly tiles and hideous colours have vanished, making room for sleek and slim trimmings of clear glass, grey tile touches, and brand new fittings.
Would we consider this bathroom now for a relaxing shower? Most definitely.
Our horror movie setting is gone, and in its place are some glass sliding doors walking out onto a quaint little terrace. Thankfully, everything received a facelift, including those deteriorating floors and tired-looking walls, which have been transformed into a dusty toned flooring surface and a tranquil white wall colour.
Shall we see what transpired in the room further ahead?
A wall was demolished, combining two small spaces into one comfortable room. This made it possible to add a loft area to this new living room space, which now houses the bedroom on top.
Notice how clean and calm everything looks, thanks to the tranquil whites and warm timber additions.
