​Before And After: Small Rooms, Big Changes

Our location? Madrid, Spain. The challenge? Zhooshing up an abandoned, 28-square metre apartment living space that had been facing several moisture-related problems. Our professionals to the rescue? Marta Espel, interior architects specialising in beautiful spaces.

Willing to step up to the challenge, our architects came up with several creative solutions to amend those hideous spaces and transform them into stylish, noteworthy visions.

But, of course, what would a ‘before and after’ piece be without some ‘before’ photos to start us off with?