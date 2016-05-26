​The Eco-Friendly, Barn-Style House

Eco-friendly? Stylish? Charming and creative spaces? Sounds like a project by A.Typique Patrice Bideau, French architects who make it their mission to provide houses that not only go hand in hand with bioclimatic design, but also pack an elegant punch.

Bioclimatic architecture is defined as architecture that has a connection with nature, and takes into account the climate and environmental conditions to favour thermal comfort when it comes to the interiors. This type of architectural construction seeks perfect cohesion between design and natural elements (such as the sun, wind, rain and vegetation).

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us all the way to Pluvigner, France, to a home that meets all of our environmentally conscious designer’s requests.

Let’s take a closer look!