Home Habits You Need to Change Now!

There are so many bad habits that we can get into when it comes to our homes. We leave maintenance to the last minute, sweep things under the rug and forget to clean our sofa even though it's looking grubby!
Bad habits also seem to get worse and worse if we don't address them! Defined as a
negative behaviour pattern, we can end up neglecting our home if we don't sort them out as soon as possible.
Today at homify, we've put together seven bad habits that you are probably guilty of to make you aware of them. This way you can stop doing them today!
As Mahatma Gandhi said, ’Your beliefs become your thoughts, Your thoughts become your words, Your words become your actions, Your actions become your habits, Your habits become your values, Your values become your destiny.”
“The truth is that everyone is bored, and devotes himself to cultivating habits.” ― Albert Camus, The Plague
How often do you change your bed linen? It should be at least once a week!
We know how tedious changing the bed linen can be but getting it nice and clean not only contributes to a fresh and beautiful looking bedroom but it is far more hygienic too! Body odors, germs, hair and any dirt you may have carried into your bed need to be gotten rid of.
Clean your duvet cover, pillow cases, sheets and blankets. Once a week and no less!
Have a look at the homify bedroom products for inspiration for your bedroom.
“A man who can't bear to share his habits is a man who needs to quit them.” ― Stephen King, The Dark Tower
We know how frustrating it can be when something breaks, tears or gets ruined, but this is a chance to get an innovative and do a little DIY. Don't throw out the table if it breaks, get some tools out and fix it. Or turn it into something else!
If one of your pillow cases is ruined, it doesn't mean you have to throw out the entire linen set. Mix and match, adding different colours and designs, like in this room, by Bemz.
“We become what we repeatedly do.” ― Sean Covey, The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective Teens
Our bathroom, especially if it is small, can become a clutter of old shampoo, conditioner and soap bottles. You need to a bathroom spring clean at least once a month.
It's also good to invest in some smart storage solutions in your bathroom. Behind your mirror and under your sink are perfect spots for cupboards and storage units, keeping your personal products neat and out of sight! This creates the perfect minimalist bathroom.
“The chains of habit are too weak to be felt until they are too strong to be broken.” ― Samuel Johnson
One particular bad habit that we may get into is neglecting our ceiling. Those yellow stains that develop over time as well as the cracks need to be sorted out as soon as possible, to ensure that our ceiling enhances the entire design of our home.
Repaint your ceiling every few years and keep a look out for any cracks or chips. If it looks like there is water leaking in your ceiling, fix it immediately!
“Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits.” ― Mark Twain
How often do we say we are going to clean out our pantry and never get around to it? There are expired cans at the back, old flour, neglected biscuits and possibly a packet of rice that you bought when you first moved in!
Make an effort to clean out your pantry and fridge every few weeks so that you end up with a neat and sophisticated space that doesn't give you a headache every time you are looking for an ingredient.
You can also invest in a smart storage unit, like in this design by Davonport.
“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” ― Jim Ryun
The kitchen rule applies to the rest of the home too! Be ruthless with the items that you keep in the house, throwing out old books, magazines, clothes, toys and objects that you know that you are never going to use.
Also have a look at these: Tricks of a clean and organised home.
“Enthusiasm is the electricity of life. How do you get it? You act enthusiastic until you make it a habit.” ― Gordon Parks
One of the bad habits that we often get into is decorating a room according to the latest trends and fashions or by gender stereotypes. While it's important to include modern decor in your home, be sure to add a bit of personality too. Go for colours that your kids like or add some picture frames with family photos to the wall.
Don't be afraid to add a bit of
you to your own home!