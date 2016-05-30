Home Habits You Need to Change Now!

There are so many bad habits that we can get into when it comes to our homes. We leave maintenance to the last minute, sweep things under the rug and forget to clean our sofa even though it's looking grubby!

Bad habits also seem to get worse and worse if we don't address them! Defined as a negative behaviour pattern, we can end up neglecting our home if we don't sort them out as soon as possible.

Today at homify, we've put together seven bad habits that you are probably guilty of to make you aware of them. This way you can stop doing them today!

As Mahatma Gandhi said, ’Your beliefs become your thoughts, Your thoughts become your words, Your words become your actions, Your actions become your habits, Your habits become your values, Your values become your destiny.”