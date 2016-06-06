5 Modern houses with limited dimensions

When we see an exquisite selection of modern houses, we may also feel overwhelmed by the hyper lines and multi-faceted designs. Today, however, we will see some spectacular modern homes that solve this problem, and make you long for one of your own. All of these works and projects were completed by the very capable architects and professionals found right here on homify!
But what, you may ask, makes these houses modern then? The answer is as beautifully simple as the designs themselves: form and substance. Every year, typical modern building materials are rediscovered some are renewed, and others revalued. Wood, cement, stone, and glass are the touchstone materials of modern architecture, and here they are applied with originality in these modern homes.
Let's see, then, these five functional, attractive and modern works. Prepare to be amazed!
Cube houses are a big trend this season. Contemporary architects favour designing homes in cube form, because it can be used to experiment with all resources, leading the way to linear minimalism.
The beauty of the cube house you see above, sets a clear tone for the outer coating and generous windows that occupy almost the entire facade. The small houses in this style usually have the option of being modular, making them ideal for modern prefabricated materials applied to plates, and roofing is so practical to install. In turn, the linearity of its forms facilitates subsequent additions of other rooms or remodelling.
Modern style houses offer the chance to employ the modular cube, which also allows you to experiment with ecological and sustainable materials. Take a look at this list of magnificent modular homes!
Our next design is also all the rage right now. And it's no wonder if we take for example a house of modest dimensions as the beautiful ASVS proposal by ArquitectosAssociados, with unique and unrepeatable gleams of polished pine on the external walls. Meanwhile, cement and metal highlighted by vivid colours enhance the whole work.
The modern game of volumes is also possible in small houses. Of course, with smaller homes it will be all at scale and with discretion. A detail for the entryway is the hint of a garden—half grass, half cobble on an obliquity of vertigo in this land of mountains.
The designers at QR Architecture wondered how they can create a modern yet timeless brick façade. Windowed volumes and almost cartoonish symmetries were the answer. Here we have another of the ways in which materials can be reimagined to demonstrate its versatility. This exhibits how existence precedes essence—there is no determinism or definitive forms in homebuilding.
This simple and warm cottage also responds, inside, to modern logic, with interconnected spaces where the priority is common areas, where the central meeting point is the heart of the house. In a journey from within, it shows how the design is connected to the outside, the Cordoba mountain range, full of light and fresh air.
Isn’t this lovely? This house could be defined as giddy, powerful and surprising. This dreamy day shelter has been designed by Bahia Blanca. The flowers on the stairs leading to the terrace give their quota of beauty to the ensemble, no doubt, and it is certainly a home designed to enjoy the scenery. A small modular house that is also entirely modern, an idea that anyone should undoubtedly fall in love with.
Take some time to look at this project, because each aspect is spectacular. Each space has natural light in this house whose silhouette is drawn full of vanishing points. Where does it begin or end? What is the input and output? A magic cube dressed in cement, translucent and glass plates.
Finally, this ultramodern house was envisioned by Cordovan, Juan Nicolas Bobba, from Dual Housing. The volume impacts the side planes, containing the wind in a house designed for fresh air ventilation. The dual access allows not only a family use, but also the installation of a study or office.
Entering, we see the game in decoration materials that enhance linear but light-filled spaces. Bare cement is a crucial trend in today's modern architecture. This home offers that grey modernity adding another trend: a luminous porcelain tile floors brought to life with yellow accents.
Meanwhile, ochre exterior coating is a synthesis of the current concept in home design: integration with the environment. What a beautiful way to integrate into the land on which the home is built—choosing a natural colour! Gone is the opulence and excesses of the architecture of other times. The environment, contact with nature and pure gesture is symbolic foundation of these beautiful modern houses down to each square meter.