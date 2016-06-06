5 Modern houses with limited dimensions

When we see an exquisite selection of modern houses, we may also feel overwhelmed by the hyper lines and multi-faceted designs. Today, however, we will see some spectacular modern homes that solve this problem, and make you long for one of your own. All of these works and projects were completed by the very capable architects and professionals found right here on homify!

But what, you may ask, makes these houses modern then? The answer is as beautifully simple as the designs themselves: form and substance. Every year, typical modern building materials are rediscovered some are renewed, and others revalued. Wood, cement, stone, and glass are the touchstone materials of modern architecture, and here they are applied with originality in these modern homes.

Let's see, then, these five functional, attractive and modern works. Prepare to be amazed!