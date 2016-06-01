6 Gorgeous, Creative and Interesting Terraces

A terrace is a special place. For those of us lucky enough to have one on our property, or who has access to the use of one, know how valuable these features can be. It is an outdoor space which can be used for a great range of occasions, from midday tea parties, outdoor receptions, or pure relaxation in the sun.

A terrace differs from a balcony or porch in the sense that it is uncovered. The most famous of these are the rooftop terraces so popular in the city, which brings the benefit of making use of limited space in addition to providing the entertainment space.

Today we will look at 6 gorgeous terraces found here on homify, including both those on ground level and of the rooftop variety. We are sure you will find these spaces just as delightful as we do, so please join us to take a closer look…