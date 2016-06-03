10 Living Rooms that will Capture Your Heart!

The living room is one of the largest rooms in the house. Because of its size compared to other rooms, there is lots to think about when it comes to designing the interior space—there are all sorts of unexpected challenges!

Due to the broad size of your living room, you may need to look at specific furniture or consider some mixing and matching. The interior design of the living room also needs to be in line with the decor throughout the rest of the house, besides possibly the bedroom and the kids' bedrooms.

Another factor to consider is that the living room should be designed according to our tastes because even though it is a private space, it's where we entertain relatives and friends who visit our homes.

This is why today at homify, we are going to look at living rooms that will capture your heart and will leave you itching to decorate and entertain all of your guests!

Let's explore different personalities, functions and styles…