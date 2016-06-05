The most beautiful home in all of Johannesburg (we think!)

Designed by Johannesburg architects Meulen Architects, today's project shows just how lekker local talent is.

While there is no ocean in Johannesburg, today's design is reminiscent of a unique and innovative ocean vehicle that floats above the ground. However, while it resembles a mystic and serene ship, it's as functional as it is trendy.

What's more is that these designers know the South African climate, the South African tastes and the South African styles, which is why we at homify are certain that there is at least something, if not everything, that you'll love in this design.

So let's go and explore some homegrown innovative and design!