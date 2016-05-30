Ten Houses with Incredible Countryside Views

Sometimes it takes darkness and the sweet confinement of your aloneness to learn anything or anyone that does not bring you alive is too small for you. —David Whyte

There's no point denying it; city living has many perks, but if your inclined toward fresh air and rolling hills, all advantages are erased when you discover a countryside home with a view that makes your heart sing.

Here's an idea: escape to the countryside and discover the sweetness of silence and the serenity of solitude. Who knows what inspiration you might discover…