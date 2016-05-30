Ten Houses with Incredible Countryside Views

Sometimes it takes darkness and the sweet confinement of your aloneness to learn anything or anyone that does not bring you alive is too small for you.—David Whyte
There's no point denying it; city living has many perks, but if your inclined toward fresh air and rolling hills, all advantages are erased when you discover a countryside home with a view that makes your heart sing.
Here's an idea: escape to the countryside and discover the sweetness of silence and the serenity of solitude. Who knows what inspiration you might discover…
Promising mesmerising views from sunrise to sunset, this home is a rejuvenating retreat for those seeking solitude and inspiration. Laze on the couch with a good book, indulge in a glass of wine and try to deny that life is beautiful while staring out at this hypnotic view.
Mythologised in literature and film, log cabins are designed for those seeking to find themselves in the solitude of nature. An ideal escape from the non-stop pace of city living, this home invites guests to see the wood for the trees, literally.
Every morning, the sunlight feels like it's a gift to be enjoyed in this grand, yet cosy home. Surrounded my lush trees and showered in natural light, it is difficult to maintain any semblance of a bad mood in this inspiring home.
Shh! Do you hear that? That's the sound of silence and it will be your companion when living in this charming cabin. A home that welcomes fireside chats, long dinners with close friends and the most restful sleep you could imagine!
If you go down to the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise. Understated, modern and inviting—this home is the place where holiday memories are made and savoured. Embracing the intelligence of nature while honouring the mastery of architecture, this home is the ideal place to plant your roots.
A countryside escape doesn't have to be lush with greenery and bathed in sunlight. Freeze time and enjoy the unique silence of snowfall in this welcoming winter haven. Your modern igloo awaits!
Surrounded by trees, this home feels like a secret escape that you were lucky enough to discover. Smell the crisp air, listen to the music of the leaves and whisper to yourself:
Finally, I'm home.
No need to rub your eyes, you're not seeing things. This breathtaking escape is real. Picture-perfect and perfect in just about every other way, this home offers pure serenity and tranquillity as standard features.
Will you ever leave this incredible house? It's hard to say, really. With surreal views that celebrate the utter beauty of nature, it's hard to imagine why you'd ever want to leave this cocoon of greenery with only the trees for neighbours.
Going to the mountains is going home.—John Muir
Find your ideal home nestled in the mountains and discover the joy of waking up surrounded my nature's majesty.