Ten Houses with Incredible Countryside Views

Heather Clancy Heather Clancy
MONTSENY, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT Modern living room
Sometimes it takes darkness and the sweet confinement of your aloneness to learn anything or anyone that does not bring you alive is too small for you.—David Whyte

There's no point denying it; city living has many perks, but if your inclined toward fresh air and rolling hills, all advantages are erased when you discover a countryside home with a view that makes your heart sing. 

Here's an idea: escape to the countryside and discover the sweetness of silence and the serenity of solitude. Who knows what inspiration you might discover…

Lakeside beauty

Stunning lake-side views homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

Stunning lake-side views

homify
homify
homify

Promising mesmerising views from sunrise to sunset, this home is a rejuvenating retreat for those seeking solitude and inspiration. Laze on the couch with a good book, indulge in a glass of wine and try to deny that life is beautiful while staring out at this hypnotic view. 

Lovestruck by lakeside living? You've got to see this: Incredible house on the lake

Wooden wonderland

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mythologised in literature and film, log cabins are designed for those seeking to find themselves in the solitude of nature. An ideal escape from the non-stop pace of city living, this home invites guests to see the wood for the trees, literally.

Only sunlight and solitude

MONTSENY, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT Modern living room
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Every morning, the sunlight feels like it's a gift to be enjoyed in this grand, yet cosy home. Surrounded my lush trees and showered in natural light, it is difficult to maintain any semblance of a bad mood in this inspiring home.

If you love the glow of natural light, discover this gorgeous, light-filled home in Balito. 

Simple pleasures

A 10m² barbecue cabin by a fishing lake - stunning views. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

A 10m² barbecue cabin by a fishing lake—stunning views.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

Shh! Do you hear that? That's the sound of silence and it will be your companion when living in this charming cabin. A home that welcomes fireside chats, long dinners with close friends and the most restful sleep you could imagine! 

Naturally understated

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Prefabricated Home Wood Brown
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

If you go down to the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise. Understated, modern and inviting—this home is the place where holiday memories are made and savoured. Embracing the intelligence of nature while honouring the mastery of architecture, this home is the ideal place to plant your roots. 

Winter warmer

Projekty domów - House 26, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

A countryside escape doesn't have to be lush with greenery and bathed in sunlight. Freeze time and enjoy the unique silence of snowfall in this welcoming winter haven. Your modern igloo awaits! 

The magical serenity of green

Projekty domów - House x06, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Surrounded by trees, this home feels like a secret escape that you were lucky enough to discover. Smell the crisp air, listen to the music of the leaves and whisper to yourself: Finally, I'm home.

Overlooking heaven

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

No need to rub your eyes, you're not seeing things. This breathtaking escape is real. Picture-perfect and perfect in just about every other way, this home offers pure serenity and tranquillity as standard features.

Water is known for its healing properties. Take the plunge with this stunning pool surrounded by nature's beauty. 

Дом под Киевом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Living room
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Will you ever leave this incredible house? It's hard to say, really. With surreal views that celebrate the utter beauty of nature, it's hard to imagine why you'd ever want to leave this cocoon of greenery with only the trees for neighbours.

The peaks of paradise

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern houses
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Going to the mountains is going home.—John Muir 

Find your ideal home nestled in the mountains and discover the joy of waking up surrounded my nature's majesty.

The remarkable metamorphosis of an old-fashioned house

