​10 Gorgeous Kitchen Cupboards and Islands

Need prepping surface for dinner? A display area for that bowl of fruit? How about a flat space where the kids can do homework, or you can discuss the latest gossip with a visiting friend (over a bottle of wine, of course)?
The kitchen island is ideal for all of these activities, which is why it is loved by so many homeowners worldwide. In addition to being a visual anchor in the space, it also helps increase the kitchen’s functionality and efficiency.
Therefore, in the spirit of this lovely heart-of-the-home element, we have sought out 10 gorgeous kitchen islands that we think add value to any kitchen space.
See for yourself which one(s) you prefer…
Nobody said the kitchen island has to be perfectly block-shaped. This half-circle shape looks stunning in this modern kitchen, and provides more than sufficient space for prepping or displaying.
Plus, that additional glass surface is the perfect spot to enjoy any meal or beverage.
If square is more your style, perhaps this one by Del Tongo, then? Pristine white surface and a spacious area are not all that’s on offer here – just look at that abundance of seating space located at the end, complete with timber bar stools.
And we just love the addition of cool grey stone floors mixed into this sleek white palette.
Timber, timber, and more timber – what could be lovelier for the hub of the home? This country-style kitchen knows how to get away with wooden wonders by presenting this charming-looking layout of clean neutral colours.
And although that island may not be the biggest ever created, it certainly packs a huge punch in terms of style.
Speaking of neutrals, wood is not our only option for a clean look: marble also injects a stylish amount of tranquillity into a space, as we can see in this kitchen above. A marble body with delicate timber touches ensures that this island becomes the star attraction in this modern kitchen. All that’s needed are a few stools for comfy seating!
We just love the eye-catching effect achieved by combining a polished countertop with a serene colour palette, like the dusty seafoam green and off-white tones adorning this kitchen above. Those surfaces and hues look so delightfully perfect that one is almost too afraid to use this space for cooking!
Just see what a difference it makes when not adding knobs to drawers and cupboards. This very modern island boasts a sophisticated look with its clean design and crisp-white colours, and also ensures a very memorable body thanks to the lowered dining area surface on the side of the island.
No need to resort to snow-white surfaces and tranquil tones if that’s not your style. This kitchen space above flaunts a decadently dark look of greys and charcoals, yet still manages to look quite striking and daring.
However, if you do decide to go this dark route, we advise stocking up on artificial- or natural lighting sources, such as the skylight and wide windows above.
Does anybody else get a nautical vibe when looking at this kitchen island? Those sea-blue touches conjure up images of crashing waves and soaring seagulls, making us want to hit the beach right after enjoying breakfast!
Similar to our first island, this beauty also displays an added glass pane on the front, perfect for enjoying meals or catching up on some work.
Storage is one thing, but displaying is quite another. This modern model above understands the difference, as it offers decent shelves where we can show off our delectable range of cookbooks and keepsakes.
Notice the wheeled cart stored under the island that connects with the dining table via that dusty-toned timber.
What is a homify article without a bit of contrast? And if you’re going to be bringing up contrast, why not opt for the king and queen combination – white and black?
This modern island and kitchen space sports not only a beautiful balance in colour, but also in lines; straight vertical/horizontal lines that flow uniquely among slightly slanted ones, making for surfaces that beg you to do a double take.
