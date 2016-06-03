The Unique Cottage Home

Are you preparing to build a house, but you can't decide whether it should be a classic, permanent home or a prefabricated house?

Today, we have an interesting alternative in store by the Berlin-based K- MÄLEON Haus.

These innovative designers have joined together two types of houses, making the most of the advantages of each. We are going to see how the benefits of a prefab home and the benefits of a permanent home come together to create something unique and spectacular. The special feature: load-bearing wall.

So let's go and explore a hybrid home in the following photographs!