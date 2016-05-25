​The Beauty Of A Bioclimatic Beach Home

It should come as no secret that buildings (whether 12-storey offices or suburban homes) are major consumers of energy. And with factors like global warming and overpopulation leading to a need to reduce energy consumption wherever possible, it becomes unavoidable that we need to fulfil bioclimatic criteria to help us achieve sustainability.

This is why bioclimatic architecture has entered the architectural realm. Bioclimatic architecture is defined as architecture that has a connection with nature, and takes into account the climate and environmental conditions to favour thermal comfort when it comes to the interiors. This type of architectural construction seeks perfect cohesion between design and natural elements (such as the sun, wind, rain and vegetation).

Enter French architectural company A.Typique Patrice Bideau, who know how to provide beautiful spaces while being friendly to the environment. Let’s take a closer look at one of their creations.