​The Beauty Of A Bioclimatic Beach Home

It should come as no secret that buildings (whether 12-storey offices or suburban homes) are major consumers of energy. And with factors like global warming and overpopulation leading to a need to reduce energy consumption wherever possible, it becomes unavoidable that we need to fulfil bioclimatic criteria to help us achieve sustainability.
This is why bioclimatic architecture has entered the architectural realm. Bioclimatic architecture is defined as architecture that has a connection with nature, and takes into account the climate and environmental conditions to favour thermal comfort when it comes to the interiors. This type of architectural construction seeks perfect cohesion between design and natural elements (such as the sun, wind, rain and vegetation).
Enter French architectural company A.Typique Patrice Bideau, who know how to provide beautiful spaces while being friendly to the environment. Let’s take a closer look at one of their creations.
Who doesn’t want a beach cottage next to the sea? The owners of this quaint little wooden residence required some living space for their holidays, and thought it could be nice to incorporate some environmentally friendly touches into their new home as well.
However, the existing structure of metal and concrete slabs did not allow for any major renovations, which is why it was demolished and a completely new project, with the help of A.Typique Patrice Bideau, was started from scratch.
Here we get a look at the house’s front side, with an exterior staircase leading up to the front entrance. Wooden panels, timber staircase, pitched roof, and an overall charming vision? Looks promising so far!
By day, we can see much more detail of this quaint little structure.
Comprising three volumes in total, the house also has a roof which slants at 45°. The northern and all interior walls are coated with traditional plaster for perfect air tightness, but also to allow for decent thermal insulation. As the northern wall is insulated from the outside, it makes perfect sense to want to keep the cosy interiors as warm (or cool, depending on the weather) as possible.
Here we get a look at the balcony that helps to promote those beach views. Crafted into the slanted roof are select skylights to bring in even more sunshine to the interiors.
As little as possible was changed to the surrounding landscape, with only the utmost necessary amendments made to ensure easy access and a safe environment for the family.
Here on homify we are big fans of timber, and we are delighted to see the amount of wood that adorns the interiors, helping to keep the space as sufficiently cosy as possible. Different woods were used for the flooring, staircase, and interior doors, providing a beautiful mix and match of textures for the house’s inside spaces.
Viewing the ground floor from the loft area (where the balcony is located), we see that wood was relied on for the majority of the furniture as well.
And don’t those colours just look splendid? Dandelion yellow and azure blue inject a quaint contrast of cools and warms into the interiors, with creamy and neutral tones taking centre stage in terms of design palette.
Dusk approaching once more, and from an exterior angle (focusing on the balcony) we can see how the interiors yet again come to life.
Notice the fantastic-looking timber shutters framing the balcony window and door, adding some more style to the linear design that is so prominently brought out by touches such as the timber panelling and railings.
