​A Half-Done Project Continues In Style

We know that a lot of work goes into creating a stunning house – which is why we thought we’d take a glimpse into some “behind the scenes” workings of a modern suburban house being constructed.
But this is not just your normal residence being built; it is the continuation of a previous project that was halted.
Coming to us all the way from Yessentuki, Russia, is architect Kmvdizayn, who takes us from bare walls to breathtaking beauty. The client? A couple with two daughters seeking adequate space and beautiful surroundings.
Let’s take a look!
Bare brick, exposed wooden beams, and heaps of sand – yes, we’re at the construction site, seeing how this house is being built and developed from where it was left standing, half-finished and empty. Although this image is all about hard work and dedication, we’re being told that the final product will be much more glamorous!
When the owners purchased the property, the house was in a half-finished state from its previous occupants. No windows or doors had been added, and some construction debris was left on the lawn.
Seeing an opportunity, the new owners continued with the construction, not only to secure a fabulous new house for themselves, but also to enhance the visual quality of the street and neighbourhood.
So, what exactly did our new designer/architect add to this half-finished project? In addition to adding and expanding windows, electrical wiring also had to be completed. Two living rooms were created, one on each floor, as well as four bedrooms on the top storey.
Here we see an artistic rendering of what the completed house is going to look like – quite a change from what we first saw!
The largest room on the ground floor, an open floor plan, was divided into the kitchen, living room, and entrance area. The kitchen window can be seen on the bottom right corner, overlooking that fabulous lawn fountain.
For the exterior facade, sand stucco and slate grey bricks were opted for, lending a calm and neutral quality to the house.
As the kitchen is the heart of the home, one cannot overlook its design and décor. Fortunately our designer knows his stuff, which is why he opted for glamorous surfaces, chic materials, and tranquil tones to make up the culinary space.
Here we see a rendering of what the finished room will look like: striking tile surfaces, sophisticated lighting, and more than sufficient space to prepare (and enjoy) an abundance of high-quality meals.
Two separate dining spaces have been crafted in this chic kitchen; a dining table in front of the window that overlooks the front lawn and fountain, and the kitchen island that offers the perfect space for more informal meals.
The ceiling has been adorned with a matte finish, while a glossy counterpart was opted for the floor and countertops.
Top-quality appliances in sleek steel fill up the rest of the kitchen surfaces, yet more than enough space has been left open to ensure an open, free-flowing vibe.
What a stunner!
