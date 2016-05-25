​A Half-Done Project Continues In Style

We know that a lot of work goes into creating a stunning house – which is why we thought we’d take a glimpse into some “behind the scenes” workings of a modern suburban house being constructed.

But this is not just your normal residence being built; it is the continuation of a previous project that was halted.

Coming to us all the way from Yessentuki, Russia, is architect Kmvdizayn, who takes us from bare walls to breathtaking beauty. The client? A couple with two daughters seeking adequate space and beautiful surroundings.

Let’s take a look!