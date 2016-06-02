Before and After: Sad to Savvy!

Design Seven are all about turning potential into reality when it comes to architecture, taking run down homes and transforming them into modern designs that are creative, functional and innovative.
Today's home, which is based in Changwon in South Korea, is a true example of how the potential of the home has been completely utilised. In a prosperous city that sees many visitors, it is important that the homes and accommodation options are modern and inviting. The designers have taken the potential in each room and turned it into something worthy of a trendy, bustling city.
As Confucius said,
The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential… these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.
Today at homify, we will witness this unlocking.
Consult not your fears but your hopes and your dreams. Think not about your frustrations, but about your unfulfilled potential. Concern yourself not with what you tried and failed in, but with what it is still possible for you to do.—Pope John XXIII
If we look at this room before, we can see that it has received little attention, love or maintenance in the last little while. The floors, which are a lovely light wood, are lifting in the corners, making them tatty and uninviting.
The walls are a dull white colour, with no life or personality or decor. The sliding doors, which open up onto an old-fashioned sun room, are grubby and have had posters stuck to them, which also looks tatty and cheap.
The living room lighting is the cherry on the top, however. The lights are exposed and are a bright neon, creating a very unflattering light throughout the room.
Tip: Lighting should be functional, but should also provide ambiance and atmosphere to a space.
Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams.—Ashley Smith
The living room has been transformed into an industrial chic space with grey tiled floors, a raw face brick wall and fresh coat of paint.
Design Seven have seen how much potential the open plan space held and have really leveraged off of this. They have also worked with the materials available to them, creating a very trendy overall look and feel.
You'll notice that the lighting has been redesigned into several ceiling panels as well as dimming lights in the ceiling. These are far more appropriate, creating a wonderful and warm environment.
Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.—Leo Buscaglia
The kitchen used to be a dark and dingy spot with old wooden floors, very old-fashioned wallpaper, white and dark wooden kitchen cupboards and cabinets that look like they come from the seventies and, once again, bright lights that do nothing for the space.
While wallpaper can really enhance a space, you don't want it to overpower the room. It should also be cleaned regularly and be kept up to date!
While white for a kitchen is also great, it should be modern, clean and light.
Have a look at this ideabook on: The White Kitchen: Yay or Nay?
Continuous effort—not strength or intelligence—is the key to unlocking our potential. -Winston Churchill
The designers have stuck with a white kitchen, but have completely transformed it with modern floor and wall tiles. Tiles are always wonderful for a kitchen because they are easy to clean, look smart and sleek and aren't too expensive.
They've also updated the lighting, installing modern and trendy lamps that hang from the ceiling. These add that extra little touch of character and style to the space.
Have a look at these kitchen lighting products for inspiration for your own home!
One isn't necessarily born with courage, but one is born with potential. Without courage, we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can't be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest.—Maya Angelou
The bedroom has been designed as a modern, clean and cosy space with soft, blue walls and white finishes, which work in harmony with the gorgeous wooden floors. Don't you want to cuddle up in this space right now?
Blue is a very calming colour, which is why it works so beautifully for the bedroom. Entering this space feels like a cocoon of peace, where you can relax after a hard day out in the world!
With the right furniture, this room can truly become a haven.
Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us.—Wilma Rudolph
The bathroom is where we end off our tour of this impressive before and after, with it's slick charcoal floor tiles, white wall tiles and light wooden finishes. Simple is always better for a bathroom, especially if it's small. You don't want any clutter. Also opt for smart storage solutions, including cupboards behind the mirror and a cabinet under the sink. This way your personal items will be out of sight!
Also have a look at these: Best materials for the bathroom!