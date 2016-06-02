Before and After: Sad to Savvy!

Design Seven are all about turning potential into reality when it comes to architecture, taking run down homes and transforming them into modern designs that are creative, functional and innovative.

Today's home, which is based in Changwon in South Korea, is a true example of how the potential of the home has been completely utilised. In a prosperous city that sees many visitors, it is important that the homes and accommodation options are modern and inviting. The designers have taken the potential in each room and turned it into something worthy of a trendy, bustling city.

As Confucius said, The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential… these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.

Today at homify, we will witness this unlocking.