Beautiful Interior Décor of Spanish-style South African Home to Inspire you

While redesigning the Randburg family home, what strikes the chord with the professional interior designers and decorators of CS DESIGN was the Spanish style of the house. And it was this that they wanted to retain and revamp the house's interior décor around it. The romantic vibe surrounding the Spanish-style home décor was surreal. So the designers explored the luxurious blend of classy and sophisticated Spanish-style décor and converted it into a homey home filled with warmth and comforts, making it feel welcoming. With the arched doors and windows, tiles even on the walls, and a bar, the vacation mood was set right. The abundance of earthy tones, natural materials connected with the African continent, and utterly stylish décor was what the homeowner aspired for, and the professionals delivered. Let's take a stroll down the beautiful interior design of the home for ideas and inspiration.
This stunning living room creates a welcoming vibe with a rattan sofa set arranged in a U-shape, rustic rug on the floor, and earthy tone of the upholstery used in sofa covers and cushions. The arched windows and doors with the wrought iron protective grill and the wall lamp give it a rustic Spanish finishing.
The bold combination of the texture of the rattan sofa and the weaved stool in different shades, the smart blend of plain sofa seat cover, striped cushion covers, and then the printed cover of the stool fills the interior décor with fresh and positive energy.
When a lot goes on in a single space, it could easily turn out to be chaos. But the talented interior designers took the clue from the diversity of the integrated social area. They converted it into a creatively designed homey décor where the family loves to hang out. The round dining table that also turns out to be the card table with blue chairs, handloom rug on the floor, and the faux blue mosaic tiles wallpaper decorating the wall bring in the stylish flavour of Spanish-style décor into space.
A custom-made bench and blue ottoman are designed to fit and fill the corner to enjoy the view from the vertical window while stretching for comfort. The cosy corner is customised and cut in the integrated social area with a bar for some privacy and extra sitting space when required. The wallpaper replicating the blue mosaic elevates the charm of a private recluse.
The symmetry of the square floor tiles converges with the patterned symmetry of the blue tiles on the bar table merges to build up a rhythmic décor. The same rhythm stretches up to the roof, with spotlights of the ceiling shining like stars. The beautiful interior of the ‘bar in the making’ builds up a Spanish-style vacation vibe in the South African home.
The dominance of blue spreads to enhance the ‘cool’ quotient of the interior décor of the bar and entertainment room. A fully stocked up bar with a glass wall doubling up the décor and the high chairs near the bar table replicates the natural feel of sitting in a bar at the comfort of home. The urban jungle print on the fabric chosen for the bar chairs creates an indigenous African theme.
Custom-made beige leatherette bench and ottoman takes the corner of the entertainment room with élan. The elegance of the corner gets further elevated by the Roman blinds adorning the long window. And then how can we miss the clever combination of striped and printed cushion covers on the plain bench, adding glamorous style into the décor.
