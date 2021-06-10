Your browser is out-of-date.

19 Home Designs To Create The Best First Impressions On Everyone

Nurtured by Natalia Nurtured by Natalia
Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Single family home Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

First impressions are the best impressions. ﻿😀﻿

Is that something you hear or read before? Is it one of those beliefs you have in your life? Well, then we have the right tips for you right here.


Our home is our source of joy, love, and sanctuary. That's why first impressions can leave a lasting impression on us. We build our homes with character and grit and so much of our hard work and personality goes into it.


Your home can leave a tremendous first impression on anyone who visits you. Would you like to see some amazing home designs that create a lasting impact on you? We compiled some beautiful designs right here to inspire your inner architect. Take a look at some of them and feel the joy and excitement build up. In this space, we answer a fun question on how your house can make a great first impression on people.

1. Modern architecture meets classy living spaces

416 Residence Renovation Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Single family home Concrete White
Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services

416 Residence Renovation

Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services
Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services
Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services

The first sight of this modern home design brings to mind natural lights and strong infrastructure. The wooden door and plants add a nice design to the home. First impressions are checked with high marks at this property. This classy and modern style will draw your eye time and time again.

2. Towering roofs and a sit out area for huge parties

Steel Framed Home Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
Edge Design Studio Architects

Steel Framed Home

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

Get those Barbeque grills going? This home design begs to invite neighbors, friends, and family. The great outdoors welcomes you to this towering landscape of a home. The first impression of your home is that it is gigantic. When you take a second look it has the best space to throw parties or private gatherings. Enjoy the sun with family and friends with this easy home design.

3. Square balconies and a funky designed window and entrance

2-Storey Residential Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Single family home
Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services

2-Storey Residential

Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services
Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services
Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services

All modern architecture and home designs have one thing in common. They love to create a splash on any bland landscape. Do a double-take when you take a look at this home. The first impression you get is a two-storeyed building with a wonderful feathered window in the middle. An interesting vision of sunlit staircases and starry rooms meets the eye.

4. Gold chandelier glory with a roaring fireplace

Living Room Tailored Living Interiors Modern living room Interior designer,interior design,window seat,bespoke sofa,bespoke tables
Tailored Living Interiors

Living Room

Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors

Chestnuts by the fireplace and your hot chocolate dreams will come true in this truly beautiful living room. Once you walk into these quarters, the first impression is to dive into luxurious comfort and warmth. Feel the vibe and create your inner sanctuary exactly like this one.

5. Archways that welcome you to a pristine home of style and comfort

Black and White Hallway Design Ideas , IONS DESIGN IONS DESIGN Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Marble Black lobby design,interior design,marble design,black and white,home design,home interior
IONS DESIGN

Black and White Hallway Design Ideas

IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

This ancestral property can give anyone vibes of the movie Alice in Wonderland. The chess patterned tiles on the floor and high archways make you feel like you are in a movie. This beautiful pearly white archway and huge sunlit room create a bright first impression on us.

6. A Home for people starting life's journey with an adventurous spirit

4BHK Bungalow Design Plan | Plot size - 30'x60' | East Facing | 1900 SQFT, HouseStyler HouseStyler Bungalows
HouseStyler

HouseStyler
HouseStyler
HouseStyler

With flat roofs and a curiously patterned window on the first floor. This home design will keep your eyes peeled on the fun aspects it unveils. The windows, hanging garden flowers, sweet balcony, and a pathway to nirvana. First impressions are lasting ones and this home leaves a happy mark on all those who visit.

7. Palace vibes and well lit rooms against a starry sky

Magnificent Palace Exterior Design, IONS DESIGN IONS DESIGN Classic style houses Stone White architecture,palace design,luxury houses,interior design,Dubai,Qatar,Saudi,Europe,Rome,home design,villa design,exterior design
IONS DESIGN

Magnificent Palace Exterior Design

IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

This home quite literally takes your breath away. Pull your car up to the entrance and expect valet parking or a doorman. This home design is the best first impression we can ever unveil. It's set against a backdrop of a starry sky. Enjoy your home in all its palatial glory with this design.

8. Woods and Cabin vibes for a corner home design

residence for rohit G.L.A.D STUDIO Country house MDF Wood effect
G.L.A.D STUDIO

residence for rohit

G.L.A.D STUDIO
G.L.A.D STUDIO
G.L.A.D STUDIO

Have you seen the home at the corner of the street? It has the most unusual and unique design. It reminds people of going to a spa in an exotic country. Build your home along these lines with picket fence balcony vibes and sunlit windows from ceiling to floor. First impressions checked your home a blessing to any landscape.

9. Open floor planning and a long dining table

Mohd Projects - Villa da sogno ad Atene, MOHD - Mollura Home and Design MOHD - Mollura Home and Design Modern kitchen
MOHD—Mollura Home and Design

MOHD - Mollura Home and Design
MOHD—Mollura Home and Design
MOHD - Mollura Home and Design

One word for this beautiful home—space. The walls have a natural wood art design. The pattern of the wood is continued with a long dining table, center tables, and chairs. A wonderful roomy spaced living room that brings in welcoming vibes. Your friends or family will be in awe of the first impression your home creates with this design.

10. Living fountains and a garden fit for a king

Enchanting Architectural Design , IONS DESIGN IONS DESIGN Villas Stone White architect , best design company in Dubai , interior designer , interior design , home architecture , exterior design , facade , landscape , villa design , real estate , luxury real estate , luxury home , home style , home design , home exterior , Dubai , Saudi Arabia , Qatar , USA
IONS DESIGN

Enchanting Architectural Design

IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

When you live in a palace, the best first impression is created before you even step foot into it. Focus on creating a breathtaking garden landscape design filled with a pool and plants you love. This highlights your home and frames it beautifully.

11. A getaway cabin that helps you nestle into relaxation and rest

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Single family home Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

This cabin by the river has everything you need and so much more. Rest, relaxation and rejuvenation are the themes of this home design. Create the first impression of your cabin home with this woodsy vision of delight.

12. Open patio and gazebo overlooking nature and wildlife

Kitchen Extension Conservatory on a Country Home Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory Wood Beige conservatory,orangery,garden room,outdoor,bespoke,timber,aluminium,glass,roof light,roof light
Vale Garden Houses

Kitchen Extension Conservatory on a Country Home

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

When you have a garden landscape that is begging for one more big thing. Add in a gazebo of your dreams. Play it cool with this home design that is meant to be an escape from all things digital. Enjoy the sun or the rain with this look of your patio home. First impressions aside, this home is what dreams are meant to look like in reality.

13. A Brick tiled roof with a sweet garden landscape

Vivienda unifamiliar, 3VG Teccon - JAVIER VIZOSO 3VG Teccon - JAVIER VIZOSO Single family home
3VG Teccon—JAVIER VIZOSO

3VG Teccon - JAVIER VIZOSO
3VG Teccon—JAVIER VIZOSO
3VG Teccon - JAVIER VIZOSO

Your home is your identity. You can build it and paint it with all the things you love. This beautiful home design stands out on a monotonous landscape because of its first impression. Charming and one-of-a-kind homes are goals for any homeowner. This home design is a brief respite from the demands of a busy life in the city.

14. Mountains, clean air and a home by a stream

Blockhaus Ranch, Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Log cabin Wood Brown
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Where do we sign up for a home like this one? This beautiful home not only created a lasting first impression but can be made into a painting. Living in the mountains, hiking up deer trails, and listening to living waters by the streams. This is what life is all about.

15. Hide and Seek at a wood cabin home

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Single family home Wood Brown
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

We have a soft corner for homes that blend so naturally into their environment that they create the best first impressions on us. This cabin-inspired home is a tale out of a storybook. Its fairytale vibe makes us want to rush in waiting for some magic to happen.

16. Pool side vibes and a private patio garden

Projekt und Visualisierung von Umbau "Kuhstall zum Loft", MITKO DESIGN MITKO DESIGN Single family home
MITKO DESIGN

MITKO DESIGN
MITKO DESIGN
MITKO DESIGN

Ever walk into your home and forget the world outside? This serene and tranquil setting nestled in your backyard will create a lasting impression on everyone. Build your home and walk away from the stress of everyday pressure and city life.

﻿😀﻿

17. Wide roofs white picket fences with patio

Diverse Wohnhäuser, SCHOß INGENIEUR GmbH SCHOß INGENIEUR GmbH Single family home
SCHOß INGENIEUR GmbH

SCHOß INGENIEUR GmbH
SCHOß INGENIEUR GmbH
SCHOß INGENIEUR GmbH

This home design gives you a reality of white picket fences surrounding rose bushes. The wide-ruled navy roof is in direct contrast to the egg-shell paint walls. The first impression you get of this lovely home is summer vibes filled with lemonade dreams and cake.

18. A walk to remember and a home with loving memories

Modern Farmstyle Home, Venuï Architects Venuï Architects Single family home Bricks Grey
Venuï Architects

Modern Farmstyle Home

Venuï Architects
Venuï Architects
Venuï Architects

Straight out of a romantic comedy, this home creates the first impression of romance. Set atop a backdrop of fragrant fruit trees and an orchard with a bright green garden landscape. A home like this is going to smell like baked goods and happy memories.

19. The House on the hill

Portfolio, David Jenkins Design Ltd David Jenkins Design Ltd Single family home Tiles Red
David Jenkins Design Ltd

Portfolio

David Jenkins Design Ltd
David Jenkins Design Ltd
David Jenkins Design Ltd

Wide-open spaces and neatly trimmed plants in your garden landscape. This beautiful home is a peaceful interlude into paradise. Fill your senses with the great outdoors. The healthy green energy of this house on the hill is real. Build your home amidst nature where first impressions will leave a great impression on your family and friends alike.


14 Inspiring Beach Retreats for a Dreamy Summer
How do you know if your home left a great impression on family &amp; friends? Tell us your favorite house design in the comments below.

