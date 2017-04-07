​Wanderlust: 14 Views To Take Your Breath Away

Nothing beats a good view and we love searching and travelling the world to find them. You may have some fabulous wallpaper in your home, and you might also have a fantastic, state-of-the-art TV set that demands your vision every day – but a first-class backdrop, whether it’s an ocean view, a clear beach, some majestic mountains, or a lush landscape, is the ultimate in luxurious settings.

With that in mind, we have searched high and low to bring you 14 ultra-gorgeous views. Whether it’s a beach view from a bathroom, a terrace that overlooks the city, or a balcony that lets you gaze across a dense forest, all of the following views are simply unique—and extremely sensational.