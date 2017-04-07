​Wanderlust: 14 Views To Take Your Breath Away

Nothing beats a good view and we love searching and travelling the world to find them. You may have some fabulous wallpaper in your home, and you might also have a fantastic, state-of-the-art TV set that demands your vision every day – but a first-class backdrop, whether it’s an ocean view, a clear beach, some majestic mountains, or a lush landscape, is the ultimate in luxurious settings.
With that in mind, we have searched high and low to bring you 14 ultra-gorgeous views. Whether it’s a beach view from a bathroom, a terrace that overlooks the city, or a balcony that lets you gaze across a dense forest, all of the following views are simply unique—and extremely sensational.
If you don’t like the ocean, but still want to be reminded of the power of nature, then this terrace could be ideal. With those royal mountains standing guard over you as you enjoy your splash spot, nobody will blame you for feeling very, very small.
Catching some sun? You may as well do it on this glorious terrace next to that infinity pool that gazes out over this coastal setting. Clear blue skies above, and cool crisp ocean waters below – with you lounging stylishly in the middle.
There is no denying the attraction that water brings, which is why our next view is also housed next to a water body. This is the supreme spot for those who demand dinner with a view – and then later we can cool off in that tranquil-looking swimming pool without losing so much as an inch of that fantastic landscape.
Now for a trip to the Eastern Cape, where this glamorous house provides us with this breathtaking view of poolside, sunny beach, and roaring ocean waves.
For those who aren’t afraid of heights, this swimming pool can be just the thing to make you float on top of the world. Crisp turquoise waters with tranquil wall fountain, and the hustle and bustle of the urban landscape far below you.
Whether indoors or outdoors, in this house you have a permanent ambience of luxury with that ever-present ocean view in the background. Is there any better location to enjoy sundowners and good company?
Practise your pike position when diving into this supreme location. Will you hit the pool below, or the majestic ocean on the horizon? This view makes you feel that both are possible!
Not all of us enjoy a calm, quiet setting for our backgrounds. So, how about something a little more urban, then? This balcony spot, ideal for dining and lounging, provides the ideal location for those who need a fast-paced ambience around them.
Seeking something more Mediterranean? Then step right into this fantastic rustic garden, complete with stone staircase, swimming pool, lounging area, and a lush, French countryside landscape as far as the eye can see.
There’s nothing like autumn flaunting its striking array of golds, reds, and browns. And if we can enjoy all these hues while seated on this stunning wooden deck that’s perched high between those earth-coloured treetops, then even better!
Peace and quiet. Sounds great, but how about we throw in some surrounding forests, fabulous modern seating, and a bottle of bubbly? Add a parasol, a striking stone fence, and some great company, and you’ll have no choice but to let all of the above boost your comfort and relaxation levels to glorious new heights.
With a view like that, who could focus on work? This home office relies on floor-to-ceiling sized windows to take advantage of that supreme surrounding landscape. Dense woods in the foreground, glorious mountains in the back, with outstretched landscape in-between.
Sounds good to us too!
Now this is how you take a bath: immersed in sunlight, with the deep, blue ocean stretching out before you! We advise you to have some refreshments with you to fully appreciate this stunning scene, like a full-bodied wine or some bubbly champagne.
Last, but certainly not least, this rustic stone porch with nothing but blue heavens above you. To make it even more alluring, we’re going to tell you that this is the sight of a wine farm, so you know that a bottle of delicious beverage is guaranteed with that gorgeous view!