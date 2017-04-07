Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Wanderlust: 14 Views To Take Your Breath Away

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
JUMAMBA, JUMA EXCLUSIVE JUMA EXCLUSIVE BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

Nothing beats a good view and we love searching and travelling the world to find them. You may have some fabulous wallpaper in your home, and you might also have a fantastic, state-of-the-art TV set that demands your vision every day – but a first-class backdrop, whether it’s an ocean view, a clear beach, some majestic mountains, or a lush landscape, is the ultimate in luxurious settings.

With that in mind, we have searched high and low to bring you 14 ultra-gorgeous views. Whether it’s a beach view from a bathroom, a terrace that overlooks the city, or a balcony that lets you gaze across a dense forest, all of the following views are simply unique—and extremely sensational.

1. Surrounded by mountains

Narigua House , P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Patios
P+0 Arquitectura

Narigua House

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

If you don’t like the ocean, but still want to be reminded of the power of nature, then this terrace could be ideal. With those royal mountains standing guard over you as you enjoy your splash spot, nobody will blame you for feeling very, very small.

2. Sun, sea, and sky

CASA SV II, RM arquitectura RM arquitectura Pool
RM arquitectura

RM arquitectura
RM arquitectura
RM arquitectura

Catching some sun? You may as well do it on this glorious terrace next to that infinity pool that gazes out over this coastal setting. Clear blue skies above, and cool crisp ocean waters below – with you lounging stylishly in the middle.

3. Dining in paradise

40 Fotos de uma casa brutal _ Quinta do Arnado, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

There is no denying the attraction that water brings, which is why our next view is also housed next to a water body. This is the supreme spot for those who demand dinner with a view – and then later we can cool off in that tranquil-looking swimming pool without losing so much as an inch of that fantastic landscape.

4. Floating over the beach

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Pool
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

Now for a trip to the Eastern Cape, where this glamorous house provides us with this breathtaking view of poolside, sunny beach, and roaring ocean waves. 

Want to see more of this stunning house? Then check out: An Eastern Cape Home with Champagne Views.

5. Swimming above city lights

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Pool
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

For those who aren’t afraid of heights, this swimming pool can be just the thing to make you float on top of the world. Crisp turquoise waters with tranquil wall fountain, and the hustle and bustle of the urban landscape far below you.

6. An oceanic sight

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether indoors or outdoors, in this house you have a permanent ambience of luxury with that ever-present ocean view in the background. Is there any better location to enjoy sundowners and good company?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Diving into blueness

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Pool
Original Vision

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

Practise your pike position when diving into this supreme location. Will you hit the pool below, or the majestic ocean on the horizon? This view makes you feel that both are possible!

8. The city’s winking at you

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Not all of us enjoy a calm, quiet setting for our backgrounds. So, how about something a little more urban, then? This balcony spot, ideal for dining and lounging, provides the ideal location for those who need a fast-paced ambience around them.

9. The chic countryside

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Eclectic style garden
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Seeking something more Mediterranean? Then step right into this fantastic rustic garden, complete with stone staircase, swimming pool, lounging area, and a lush, French countryside landscape as far as the eye can see.

10. High among the trees

Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern houses
Robert Gurney Architect

Difficult Run Residence

Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect

There’s nothing like autumn flaunting its striking array of golds, reds, and browns. And if we can enjoy all these hues while seated on this stunning wooden deck that’s perched high between those earth-coloured treetops, then even better!

11. For rustic relaxation

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Patios
TG Studio

Bedroom 3 Terrace

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Peace and quiet. Sounds great, but how about we throw in some surrounding forests, fabulous modern seating, and a bottle of bubbly? Add a parasol, a striking stone fence, and some great company, and you’ll have no choice but to let all of the above boost your comfort and relaxation levels to glorious new heights.

12. A view of the woods

4 Springs Lane, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Study/office
Robert Gurney Architect

4 Springs Lane

Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect

With a view like that, who could focus on work? This home office relies on floor-to-ceiling sized windows to take advantage of that supreme surrounding landscape. Dense woods in the foreground, glorious mountains in the back, with outstretched landscape in-between. 

Sounds good to us too! 

Like what you see? Then check out the ingenious works of Robert Gurney Architect.

13. Bathing in beauty

JUMAMBA, JUMA EXCLUSIVE JUMA EXCLUSIVE BathroomBathtubs & showers
JUMA EXCLUSIVE

JUMA EXCLUSIVE
JUMA EXCLUSIVE
JUMA EXCLUSIVE

Now this is how you take a bath: immersed in sunlight, with the deep, blue ocean stretching out before you! We advise you to have some refreshments with you to fully appreciate this stunning scene, like a full-bodied wine or some bubbly champagne.

14. Some wine with your view

Old wine factory and farm, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Patios
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Last, but certainly not least, this rustic stone porch with nothing but blue heavens above you. To make it even more alluring, we’re going to tell you that this is the sight of a wine farm, so you know that a bottle of delicious beverage is guaranteed with that gorgeous view!

Gardening: 7 DIY ways to attract more wildlife (the good type!)
We’re dying to know which view is your favourite! Please tell us in our comments section, situated below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks