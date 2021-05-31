Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Inspiring Beach Retreats for a Dreamy Summer

Emma Haggerty Emma Haggerty
Truro Modern Beach House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern houses Grey
You're ready to hit the beach this summer but don't already have an inspiring beach retreat at the ready? Luckily, we have plenty of ideas for you. A beach home is a great idea — not only is real estate always a smart investment, but it's also going to save you money in the long run when you're going on vacation. But where to start with decorating? Beach homes come in all types — you can go for a more modern, clean lines look, a classic New England vibe, or even a simple coastal feel with lots of blues and neutrals. Whichever look you choose, make sure to stick with the theme.

Beach retreats also have other advantages. Living on the coast makes it easier to access popular destinations and being able to walk to the ocean or seaside towns will save you money over time. It's also much more relaxing to have your own home to return to at the end of a long summer day. Lastly, coastal homes often fetch a far higher price than homes anywhere else, meaning that your beach retreat will only pay itself back over time.

Already dreaming of sand between your toes and days spent lounging on a hammock on the porch? Well, let's dive into some inspiration then.

1. Coastal creams

Beach Retreat apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Living room
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat apartment

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

This beachy living room feels complete with coastal blues and creamy white and beige, the ideal colours for living near the coast. Try this out with your own beach retreat by reaching for blue patterns and neutral accents.

2. Driftwood bathroom

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey Rustic,contemporary,beach house,bathroom design,grey bathroom,wood,,'
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

An amazing bathroom that will stun any guest! We love the way this mirror looks like driftwood and the accent of wood dividing the toilet and sink.

3. Beachy living room

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Living room living room,wooden clad,beams,interior,rustic,holiday home,beach house
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

This living room looks as if it must be right in the heart of Los Angeles or Malibu! The light wood wall and beams look amazing with the neutral beiges and creams. For a beachier look, add lots of wooden pieces and even some shells.

4. Modern coastal living

Beach house bedrooms, Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Classic style bedroom
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Beach house bedrooms

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Love the look of a coastal bedroom but want a more modern take? Reach for darker blues with grey tones and pair it with beige. We love the look of these headboards with the beige bedding and lovely wooden side table.

5. Seaside patio

Modern beach house in the dunes ZeroEnergy Design Modern houses Grey
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern beach house in the dunes

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Living by the seaside doesn't always mean amazing views, but this home is certainly an exception! Imagine the views of the ocean while having dinner outside on your own patio. Go for wooden or adirondack chairs to withstand the ocean breeze.

6. Ocean bar

Miracle Beach House, Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern kitchen
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

If you want a place to entertain guests, consider building a bar near the window with views of the ocean! Not only is this convenient, but it'll also be a great place to have breakfast in the morning.

7. Contemporary coastal

Lounge Urban Create Design Interiors Living room
Urban Create Design Interiors

Lounge

Urban Create Design Interiors
Urban Create Design Interiors
Urban Create Design Interiors

These cream-coloured couches seem rich and extravagant, but they're made much more casual with these dark blue palm-patterned throw pillows. Small accents can make all the difference!

8. Beams and beiges

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Living room Living room,beams,wooden,rustic,corner sofa,holiday home,beach house
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Keeping the natural wooden beams of a house is a great way to achieve a beachy look. Pair this with lots of beige and accents of blue or green and you'll feel beachy vibes all throughout the house!

9. Patio with a view

Sea Casa Another Design Modern houses balcony,beach house,house
Another Design

Sea Casa

Another Design
Another Design
Another Design

Wow! This spectacular patio featuring a wicker bubble chair for sitting outside and soaking in that view looks like the perfect place to lounge around all summer.

10. Go for blue

Beach House Living , Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Living room
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Beach House Living

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Don't be afraid to go all out with blue! When done right — with enough soft tones to balance out any bright blue accents — lots of blue will feel more seaside chic than silly.

11. Outdoor dining tables

Seagrass, Polzeath, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Patios
The Bazeley Partnership

Seagrass, Polzeath, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

A wonderful idea if you have a terrace or patio: outdoor dining tables. Imagine serving your family or guests an amazing breakfast or barbecue dinner at this spot!

12. Beachy browns

Apartamento em Miami - Château beach, Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores Modern style bedroom Marble Black
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

Yes, you can make browns beachy! Paired with beiges and greys and enough light wood, you can achieve a beachy look by picking the right patterns and materials. Just add a sea view and you're all set!

13. Ocean views from the pool

Blockhaus Beachhouse, Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Log cabin Wood White
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Now while we all can't have a pool with ocean views, it's still a good idea to invest in a home with a pool near the beach. Sometimes we can have just as much fun in our own backyard and enjoy the sea breeze from the comfort of our own home!

14. Window to the water

Arco2 Architecture Ltd Arco2 Architecture Ltd Modern living room Architects Cornwall, architecture Cornwall, arco2 architects, eco friendly architects, sustainable architects, sustainable architecture, architecture by the sea, beach house architecture,
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

Arco2 Architecture Ltd

Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

Look out the window at that water! Installing plenty of windows in a beach retreat is a must-do — who'd want to miss that view? We recommend speaking with a professional if you want to build a beach retreat with enough windows to let in the light.

Great for any Room: 14 Brick Wall Ideas to Copy at Home
How would you get away and create your own beachy atmosphere like one of these beach retreats?

