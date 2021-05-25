Your browser is out-of-date.

13 Ideas to Get That Farmhouse Feeling With This Rustic Furniture

Emma Haggerty Emma Haggerty
Interior Design Projects, Peter Silk Peter Silk Classic style bedroom
Farmhouse decor never goes out of style and it's a classic look to choose for your home. With a bit of a modern twist, you'll enjoy feeling like you're living out in the countryside — even if you're not! Whether you're decorating a converted barn, a simple kitchen, or a boring bathroom, countryside chic can transform the look of your room. It's also a great idea to repurpose old furniture to match your new look. Sometimes you can even find the ideal pieces at a garage sale or a flea market. Just be sure to evaluate any vintage pieces you get before you buy them to be sure that you're getting what you pay for.

When looking for rustic furniture, remember to look for clean lines, natural wood materials, and some vintage pieces mixed in with newer pieces. If you get too many secondhand pieces, you may not achieve the farmhouse chic look, and your place may end up more vintage than you intended. And while it's often not too difficult to find rustic furniture that will fit the bill, let's look at some inspiration for that farmhouse feel.

1. Plaids and florals

The Pheasant Hotel, Harome New Bedrooms Peter Silk Classic style bedroom
Peter Silk

The Pheasant Hotel, Harome New Bedrooms

Peter Silk
Peter Silk
Peter Silk

This floral wallpaper might look gaudy otherwise, but the plaid headboard and floral bedding ties the room together. Plaids and florals are ideal patterns to achieve a countryside chic look in your home. Reach for matching colours when you're picking out patterns.

2. Clean lines and dark wood

The Hampton Court Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Hampton Court Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

While it may not come to mind at first, darker woods or painted woods can be an excellent choice for a countryside-inspired look. Paired with a light wood counter, these cabinets look wonderfully modern.

3. Small wooden details

The Millhouse Scullery by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Solid Wood White
deVOL Kitchens

The Millhouse Scullery by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Even the small details add up to create a cosy vibe in your home. Reach for wooden accents like this cutting board and small stool, and pick out small pieces like these neutral vases for an extra subtle touch.

4. Dark dining room

Rustic furniture Centre for Architecture and Planning Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
Centre for Architecture and Planning

Rustic furniture

Centre for Architecture and Planning
Centre for Architecture and Planning
Centre for Architecture and Planning

Sometimes lighting can make all the difference. The dark dining room tables and chairs as well as the dimmed lighting of the overhead lamps set the mood of the room — the perfect spot for candlelit dinners and holidays.

5. Wooden furniture

Rustic Tropical Dining Room Little Mill House Rustic style dining room Green botanical,modern,rustic,reclaimed,dining chair,dining table,mirror,bar,small dining room,recycled furniture,recycled lighting,table decoration
Little Mill House

Rustic Tropical Dining Room

Little Mill House
Little Mill House
Little Mill House

Wooden furniture is really a no-brainer when it comes to farmhouse inspiration. Choose a bench to go with your kitchen table, like this one, or simply find a wooden dining room set. This lighter wood is especially contemporary and looks great with the dark green walls.

6. Cabin Chandelier

Dining room Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli Rustic style dining room lighting,Dining room,dining room,wooden furniture
Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli

Dining room

Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli
Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli
Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli

This antler chandelier is daring and perfect for a countryside home. Pieces like these, paired with leather dining room chairs, will make your home even more cosy.

7. Wooden side tables

West Yard Farm, van Ellen + Sheryn van Ellen + Sheryn Modern style bedroom
van Ellen + Sheryn

West Yard Farm

van Ellen + Sheryn
van Ellen + Sheryn
van Ellen + Sheryn

Wow, look at this amazing room! With the wooden beams, this bedroom would be an ideal spot for guests to have a place to stay in your home. Again, cute wooden pieces like this log side table add so much charm.

8. Wooden hot tub

Bañera de hidromasaje 150cm de Cedro en terraza casa rural, CASÁRBOL CASÁRBOL Commercial spaces Solid Wood Wood effect Hotels
CASÁRBOL

CASÁRBOL
CASÁRBOL
CASÁRBOL

Can you imagine sitting in this wooden hot tub all summer and winter long? I know we can! This barrel-like hot tub is especially perfect for a countryside home.

9. All-white farmhouse

Restored Farmhouse Teddy Edwards Kitchen units Kitchen Architecture,Teddy Edwards,traditional kitchen,bespoke kitchen,open plan kitchen,integrated kitchen,kitchen island,shelved storage
Teddy Edwards

Restored Farmhouse

Teddy Edwards
Teddy Edwards
Teddy Edwards

If you're dealing with an older home, sometimes all wood furniture might seem too drab. If that's the case, reach for white or repaint old pieces with white paint for a refresh. It's an easy way to up the chic factor!

10. Checkered tiles and contrast

Country Farmhouse, Kathryn Osborne Design Inc. Kathryn Osborne Design Inc. Kitchen
Kathryn Osborne Design Inc.

Kathryn Osborne Design Inc.
Kathryn Osborne Design Inc.
Kathryn Osborne Design Inc.

This countryside home tries something different with a checkered tile backsplash (we approve!) and a contrasting kitchen featuring light and dark cabinets and an island.

11. Steel island

Duton Hill - Great Dunmow - Essex en masse bespoke Modern kitchen kitchen,bespoke,handmade,hand painted,handpainted,farm house,farmhouse,stainless steel,stainless steel island,integrated appliances,tap,under mount sink,oven,pendant lighting
en masse bespoke

Duton Hill—Great Dunmow—Essex

en masse bespoke
en masse bespoke
en masse bespoke

Looking for a more contemporary take on a farmhouse? Go for steel. This steel kitchen island looks amazing with countryside furniture and is a functional choice if you enjoy cooking in your kitchen often.

12. Stone fireplace and farm decor

Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style bedroom Wood Beige
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

This stone fireplace complete with a place to store firewood is the ultimate cosy cabin and farmhouse feeling vibe. Along with the shoulder mount piece, this room looks like a place we could enjoy in the middle of nowhere.

13. Small stove and mixed materials

Traditional Farmhouse Kitchen Extension, Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Living room
HollandGreen

Traditional Farmhouse Kitchen Extension, Oxfordshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

The mixed materials — plaid curtains, metal fireplace, wooden desk, cotton couch, and wood and stone table — is a pleasant combination that works well with the all-white walls. This small black metal fireplace is especially country chic.

Would you consider rustic furniture for your home? How would you achieve a countryside farmhouse look? Let us know!

