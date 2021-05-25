13 Ideas to Get That Farmhouse Feeling With This Rustic Furniture

Farmhouse decor never goes out of style and it's a classic look to choose for your home. With a bit of a modern twist, you'll enjoy feeling like you're living out in the countryside — even if you're not! Whether you're decorating a converted barn, a simple kitchen, or a boring bathroom, countryside chic can transform the look of your room. It's also a great idea to repurpose old furniture to match your new look. Sometimes you can even find the ideal pieces at a garage sale or a flea market. Just be sure to evaluate any vintage pieces you get before you buy them to be sure that you're getting what you pay for.

When looking for rustic furniture, remember to look for clean lines, natural wood materials, and some vintage pieces mixed in with newer pieces. If you get too many secondhand pieces, you may not achieve the farmhouse chic look, and your place may end up more vintage than you intended. And while it's often not too difficult to find rustic furniture that will fit the bill, let's look at some inspiration for that farmhouse feel.