13 Ideas to Get That Farmhouse Feeling With This Rustic Furniture

Farmhouse decor never goes out of style and it's a classic look to choose for your home. With a bit of a modern twist, you'll enjoy feeling like you're living out in the countryside — even if you're not! Whether you're decorating a converted barn, a simple kitchen, or a boring bathroom, countryside chic can transform the look of your room. It's also a great idea to repurpose old furniture to match your new look. Sometimes you can even find the ideal pieces at a garage sale or a flea market. Just be sure to evaluate any vintage pieces you get before you buy them to be sure that you're getting what you pay for.
When looking for rustic furniture, remember to look for clean lines, natural wood materials, and some vintage pieces mixed in with newer pieces. If you get too many secondhand pieces, you may not achieve the farmhouse chic look, and your place may end up more vintage than you intended. And while it's often not too difficult to find rustic furniture that will fit the bill, let's look at some inspiration for that farmhouse feel.
This floral wallpaper might look gaudy otherwise, but the plaid headboard and floral bedding ties the room together. Plaids and florals are ideal patterns to achieve a countryside chic look in your home. Reach for matching colours when you're picking out patterns.
While it may not come to mind at first, darker woods or painted woods can be an excellent choice for a countryside-inspired look. Paired with a light wood counter, these cabinets look wonderfully modern.
Even the small details add up to create a cosy vibe in your home. Reach for wooden accents like this cutting board and small stool, and pick out small pieces like these neutral vases for an extra subtle touch.
Sometimes lighting can make all the difference. The dark dining room tables and chairs as well as the dimmed lighting of the overhead lamps set the mood of the room — the perfect spot for candlelit dinners and holidays.
Wooden furniture is really a no-brainer when it comes to farmhouse inspiration. Choose a bench to go with your kitchen table, like this one, or simply find a wooden dining room set. This lighter wood is especially contemporary and looks great with the dark green walls.
This antler chandelier is daring and perfect for a countryside home. Pieces like these, paired with leather dining room chairs, will make your home even more cosy.
Wow, look at this amazing room! With the wooden beams, this bedroom would be an ideal spot for guests to have a place to stay in your home. Again, cute wooden pieces like this log side table add so much charm.
Can you imagine sitting in this wooden hot tub all summer and winter long? I know we can! This barrel-like hot tub is especially perfect for a countryside home.
If you're dealing with an older home, sometimes all wood furniture might seem too drab. If that's the case, reach for white or repaint old pieces with white paint for a refresh. It's an easy way to up the chic factor!
This countryside home tries something different with a checkered tile backsplash (we approve!) and a contrasting kitchen featuring light and dark cabinets and an island.
Looking for a more contemporary take on a farmhouse? Go for steel. This steel kitchen island looks amazing with countryside furniture and is a functional choice if you enjoy cooking in your kitchen often.
This stone fireplace complete with a place to store firewood is the ultimate cosy cabin and farmhouse feeling vibe. Along with the shoulder mount piece, this room looks like a place we could enjoy in the middle of nowhere.
The mixed materials — plaid curtains, metal fireplace, wooden desk, cotton couch, and wood and stone table — is a pleasant combination that works well with the all-white walls. This small black metal fireplace is especially country chic.