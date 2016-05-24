10 Genius, easy solutions for the space under your stairs!

If you're lucky enough to have a two storey house then you're probably familiar with the issue of what to do with the space under the staircase. If you don't have this luxurious problem, it's still intriguing to think about and look at creative ideas for making use of this often forgotten part of the home. While you might initially think of the space as a place to simply stow miscellaneous bits and pieces or maybe a makeshift broom closet, this list will give you some awesome new ideas. You can take the space under your stairs from forgotten to a complete statement area.
One thing people often complain about is not having enough space in their wardrobe, to store all of the necessary clothes. One way to solve this is to have a clean out and cut the closet down to just the items that you actually still wear, the other is to find a new space for your things. If there's a gap under your stairs, you can make use of it for this exact purpose by adding drawer and hanger fittings. Bonus: it looks awesome.
You could use the space for something ergonomic, or you could simply turn it into a cool and creative decorative space. If you've got plenty of other areas for storage and shelving, then there's no reason to cram the stairs up too. The design and implementation here is actually pretty simple too, so with a bit of thought and planning, you could probably put this together fairly quickly without having to fork out too much cash.
Similar to the wardrobe option above, here we see the possibility of using the space for drawers. It might not be the most exciting or creatively inspired idea but it looks good and it serves a very functional purpose. You can use drawers to store just about anything, and could even leave a bit of open space for larger items. What's even better? Simply close the doors and it looks like a sleek, smooth staircase—no hint of the potential hidden chaos.
If you're not so into the drawer option, you could also opt for cupboards. They offer a little bit more versatility and are a bit more attractive from a design perspective, in this case anyway. The designers here have clearly thought a lot about the whole composition of the room, and factored these cupboards in from the beginning. That doesn't mean you can't add them later. Just pick a style and colour scheme that works with the rest of the room.
If you're working with a small apartment like this, the area under the stars could be perfect for your TV unit. As you can see here, due to the small size of the TV, it doesn't feel like it's squeezed in, it just fits. If your TV is currently pushed into an awkward corner, or you have to watch it on an uncomfortable angle, take a look at your living room and see if a layout change could occur by moving the TV under the stairs.
The previous storage options have has closing doors, to hide the clothes or items stowed within. If you're proud of your clothing, or items (there's no reason you can't place books or decorative items here) then there's no hard and fast rule saying that you need to hide them. Clothes are rarely items worthy of display, of course clothing racks can look incredibly cook but that's a whole different ball game, but if you keep them neat and tidy like this, they can actually look very cool—and as you can see here, these stairs are integrated into the whole closet.
You might not have thought that this was possible, but it is, and it brings an incredible sense of nature and relaxation into the room. If the right space and light is available to sustain a lush, healthy garden then this is a wonderful idea to consider. If you're keen on it there are a couple of things to consider first. Gardens require upkeep, so if you don't have the time to keep it beautiful and, well, alive, then it might not be the best option. Also, it will only work if you are ready for it to become the striking, centrepiece of your home. With those things in mind, if you're keen. Go, go, go!
This is one of the best uses of space you'll ever see. Seriously, the designers here have so wonderfully utilised the space to ensure it is not only used to its full potential, but that it's an enjoyable space to be in. The thought of an office underneath the stairs sounds like a cramped and uncomfortable area but as we can see here, with the right measurements and colour scheme it can actually be an open and bright space.
Here we see another simple and effective solution—if you've got the right space. If your stairs have an open area underneath them as seen here, there are a lot of things you can use the space for but because the stairs themselves form somewhat of a roof, it makes for a cosy little spot for a chair or lounge area. A reading nook, perhaps.
You can go full chic, as we've outlined above with several options above, or you can go for a faster, easier and equally charming solutions by simply placing a shelf in the space and organising some things atop that shelf. Here you can see a fairly simple accent/hallway table with some boxes stacked atop. It looks cluttered but in an appealing, somehow stylish way.
A spot for the cat is our favourite idea because it's not only chic and creative, it's also super cute. Imagine the joy your cat (or dog who likes small spaces) will experience when discover this safe and cosy little nook. As many of us are opting for the safer option of keeping cats indoors these days, little home hacks like this are an excellent way to make your home more comfortable and interesting for your feline friend. What's even better? This is pretty easy to install.