13 Amazing tiny homes that feel huge

Some of us love small apartments and homes. They have something special and cosy about them, and if you're creative you can turn them into beautiful, innovative and stylish spaces that could make even the owners of mansions get green eyes. Others have no real choice in the matter. Maybe you live in a big city with super expensive rental prices, maybe you haven't quite got the money for somewhere bigger or perhaps you're a student struggling to make ends meet. Either way, there are plenty of solutions for people living in studio apartments or tiny spaces. Take a look at this list and see if any of these ideas inspire you to make changes to your own surrounds.