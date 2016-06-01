Before and After: Nostalgia through Transformation

It has begun to infiltrate every modern individual in recent years, including the younger generation—taking extreme care in repairing and reusing old objects and things.

There is also a great love for the old, from personal belongings to the house you grew up in. We find value and beauty simply because it is old, enjoying it further for its sentimental value.

In the renovation of this Japanese home, which dates back 35 years, homify is going to introduce something amazing to you today!

After three generations of dwellers, these talented architects have attempted to rebuild and reform the home, integrating the new and the old so that all of the elements work together in harmony, creating a beautiful sense of nostalgia.