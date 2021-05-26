Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Great for any Room: 14 Brick Wall Ideas to Copy at Home

Emma Haggerty Emma Haggerty
Small Apartment Renovation, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Walls
Loading admin actions …

Brick walls can add so much flavour and character to the inside of your home. Adding a touch of brick or even an entire wall can change the entire look of the room. While brick has been traditionally associated with city homes, you can achieve this look anywhere with the help of a professional. Whether you want to add it to the kitchen or the bathroom for a more urban flair, or to the hallway for a cool twist on the usual foyer, brick can be a great choice. Since brick is timeless, you won't have to worry about it going out of style. In fact, you most likely won't want to change it at all!

If you're installing brick walls in your home, make sure to balance out the rest of the room by introducing new textures to mesh well with the brick walls. Another benefit of having a brick wall is that it can transform a room and make it look more interesting. Have an all-white room that you want to make more exciting? Then a brick wall could be a good move. If your home has solid masonry walls, then you'll be able to expose the brick with the help of a professional — lucky you!

Now that we know brick can add warmth, interest, and much-needed texture, you may already be ready to install a brick wall in your home. So let's take a look at some intriguing inspiration to get you started on the design.

1. Add brick to the kitchen where you dine for warmth and a more interesting atmosphere

Small Apartment Renovation The White Interior Design Studio Walls
The White Interior Design Studio

Small Apartment Renovation

The White Interior Design Studio
The White Interior Design Studio
The White Interior Design Studio

2. Brick walls look great in an entertainment room or TV room, especially against white furniture

Interior Flemish bond Brick Feature Wall MB Masterbuilders Ltd. Living room Period Style Design,sunbed,Cream Sofa,Butterfly Chair,House Extension,Rear Extension
MB Masterbuilders Ltd.

Interior Flemish bond Brick Feature Wall

MB Masterbuilders Ltd.
MB Masterbuilders Ltd.
MB Masterbuilders Ltd.

3. Put brick in the entryway for a fun twist on the traditional look — it really adds needed detail here

Dual Modern, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
KUBE architecture

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

4. Brick makes a great office backdrop

inside/outside homify Minimal style window and door london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

5. Brick in the bathroom? Yes, and it looks fabulous! Talk about timeless

Copper Bath A1 Lofts and Extensions Rustic style bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Copper Bath

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

6. Brick can look industrial in a studio for the artist

Café "Les Enfants Terribles", Adeline Labord Interiors Adeline Labord Interiors Kitchen Stone Blue
Adeline Labord Interiors

Adeline Labord Interiors
Adeline Labord Interiors
Adeline Labord Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. In a kitchen, brick looks warm and welcoming

Modern kitchen with Brick wall feature PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood effect Rustic kitchen, Quooker Fusion Tap, AEG Appliances, Quooker, Home improvement, Kitchen, Bi-fold doors
PTC Kitchens

Modern kitchen with Brick wall feature

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

8. Have an extravagant dining room? Think about a brick backdrop

Gizli Kalsın Gece Klubü , Doğaltaş Atölyesi Doğaltaş Atölyesi Commercial spaces Bricks Red Bars & clubs
Doğaltaş Atölyesi

Doğaltaş Atölyesi
Doğaltaş Atölyesi
Doğaltaş Atölyesi

9. Brick looks great for a fireplace or near the dining room table

ICE ONE SUMA Architektów Commercial spaces Gastronomy
SUMA Architektów

ICE ONE

SUMA Architektów
SUMA Architektów
SUMA Architektów

10. Paint brick walls white for an even more elevated, sophisticated look

Via Ripa di Porta Ticinese - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Eclectic style dining room White
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

11. Put plants near brick walls to add some natural touches

08 homify Modern living room
homify

08

homify
homify
homify

12. Brick goes great with neutral furniture like this grey couch

Small Apartment Renovation The White Interior Design Studio Living room
The White Interior Design Studio

Small Apartment Renovation

The White Interior Design Studio
The White Interior Design Studio
The White Interior Design Studio

13. Add brick to your bedroom instead of a headboard. How fun!

NOT ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL, GruppoTre Architetti GruppoTre Architetti Modern style bedroom
GruppoTre Architetti

GruppoTre Architetti
GruppoTre Architetti
GruppoTre Architetti

14. Surround your bed with warm-toned brick for the ultimate look.

South Carolina House - Bedroom 1 NSBW Rustic style bedroom Bricks Beige
NSBW

South Carolina House—Bedroom 1

NSBW
NSBW
NSBW
13 Ideas to Get That Farmhouse Feeling With This Rustic Furniture
Would you install a brick wall in your home – tell us why or why not below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks