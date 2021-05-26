Great for any Room: 14 Brick Wall Ideas to Copy at Home

Brick walls can add so much flavour and character to the inside of your home. Adding a touch of brick or even an entire wall can change the entire look of the room. While brick has been traditionally associated with city homes, you can achieve this look anywhere with the help of a professional. Whether you want to add it to the kitchen or the bathroom for a more urban flair, or to the hallway for a cool twist on the usual foyer, brick can be a great choice. Since brick is timeless, you won't have to worry about it going out of style. In fact, you most likely won't want to change it at all!

If you're installing brick walls in your home, make sure to balance out the rest of the room by introducing new textures to mesh well with the brick walls. Another benefit of having a brick wall is that it can transform a room and make it look more interesting. Have an all-white room that you want to make more exciting? Then a brick wall could be a good move. If your home has solid masonry walls, then you'll be able to expose the brick with the help of a professional — lucky you!

Now that we know brick can add warmth, interest, and much-needed texture, you may already be ready to install a brick wall in your home. So let's take a look at some intriguing inspiration to get you started on the design.