Top 5 of the Week: Glorious Lists and Timely Advice

Almost all of us love our homes. Even though they aren't perfect, and could use a whole lot of fixing up in a bunch of places, they are, at the end of the day, our homes. If you are ready to make some changes, or thinking about ways that you could add value to your home, then this guide we've put together will give you all the tips and tricks that you need. Whether you're considering selling, putting it on the market or just wanting a change of scenery to update and make your home more comfortable and modern, we've got you covered.

You'd be surprised—adding value to your home doesn't necessarily mean that you need to fork out huge amounts of money and be worse off financially in the long run, you can actually make a whole bunch of small fixes that will totally pay off. Check out these seven tips to get some ideas.