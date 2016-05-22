Top 5 of the Week: Glorious Lists and Timely Advice

This week you couldn't get enough inspiration, and we love that. Usually at least a couple of houses top our weekly wrap up—some weeks lean toward beautiful, aspirational mansions and others have a tendency for small, compact and cosy family homes. That may well be the case, but not this week! Perhaps you're feeling completely satisfied with your own home, but just want to make a few improvements to some of the spaces. Luckily, our lists, guides and tips and tricks articles are always there to help, and this week we had no shortage. From patios to grills, bathrooms and outdoor kitchens one thing is abundantly clear—you're hanging onto the last moments of summer, and we're here to help!
Patios are one of the most wonderful parts of the home, if you're lucky enough to have the space. Combining the joy of the outdoors in general with a space where your family can come together and socialise results in a beautiful, warm and welcoming place to pass some time. You don't need to be on top of a mountain, or surrounded by beautiful, expansive landscapes to enjoy the area, beautiful patios can be created in all kinds of homes and spaces. In this guide you'll find five fantastic examples of patios ranging from modern, advanced style structures to simple and traditional.
Almost all of us love our homes. Even though they aren't perfect, and could use a whole lot of fixing up in a bunch of places, they are, at the end of the day, our homes. If you are ready to make some changes, or thinking about ways that you could add value to your home, then this guide we've put together will give you all the tips and tricks that you need. Whether you're considering selling, putting it on the market or just wanting a change of scenery to update and make your home more comfortable and modern, we've got you covered.
You'd be surprised—adding value to your home doesn't necessarily mean that you need to fork out huge amounts of money and be worse off financially in the long run, you can actually make a whole bunch of small fixes that will totally pay off. Check out these seven tips to get some ideas.
Summer is just about over, but that doesn't mean you have to stop enjoying the outdoors when the weather calls for it, and one of the best ways to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air is to have a good braai session. Barbecuing represents a lot more than simply cooking; it's a time to come together with friends and family and socialise. There's a lot more character when it comes to cooking outside, and it's no surprise that we all do our best to whip out the BBQ whenever we can. This list provides a whole lot of ideas, options and inspiration for getting the grill going, regardless of the space you've got to work with. So take a look, and enjoy!
Okay so some of us think astrology is a load of BS, others totally love it. We guess that even if you fall towards the former persuasion, you probably still can't resist checking out your horoscope every now and then, and that's what makes this article so great. If there's one thing we know, it's that the wonderful homify readers love bathrooms, and apparently combining this with some handy astrological advice is right up your ally. If you haven't already read our guide to getting the best bathroom based on your star sign, then take a look now—unless of course you're not interested in that. Oh go on, no one will know…
Braais and barbecues are one thing, and totally great in their own right, but an outdoor kitchen… now that takes things to a whole new level. Summer is winding up but there are plenty of good, sunny days left where you can make the most of the outdoors. Outdoor culture is part of what makes South Africa great, and super cool outdoor kitchens are one of the best ways to get into the spirit of it—with family and friends. Outdoor kitchens in general are becoming more popular, as people realise that there are a lot of benefits to cooking under the sun, or stars, and that there's a lot of potential for the actual cooking style. If this is a trend you want to get on board with, then look no further and check out our list for some ideas and inspiration!