Gardening: 8 beautiful garden features you can DIY in one weekend

No two gardens are alike. Yours might be jam-packed with prize-winning roses and a pebble-adorned garden path, while your neighbour could have only a few vegetable patches and an apple tree.

Regardless of what your garden looks like (or what you wish it looked like), there is a world of choices to consider, such as garden features. Delightful touches of pleasant décor to spruce up that garden, maybe lure in a few butterflies and birds, but ultimately to make it an outdoor space that you can be proud of – and show off, of course.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at 8 to-die-for garden features that can make any garden space (yes, yours too) so wonderfully exquisite.