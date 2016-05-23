​The simple home with a beautiful interior

We all know the importance and beauty that natural light can bring to a home, yet it takes a certain amount of skill and creativity to design a layout that invites sunshine in.

Japan’s architectural firm Miyuki Design, located in Gifu, is one of those rare geniuses that can play with sunshine. Today’s homify 360° discovery highlights one of their creations – a home with a spacious, minimalist floor plan that is treated to a skylight perched upon the apex of the roof, which causes a generous flow of natural glow to stream into the rooms below.

But of course one requires more than sunshine to present a cosy and beautiful space: clever-designed features aid in today’s architectural discovery, such as large sliding doors, décor made from pale wood and white walls, and an underlying minimalist design that focuses rather on the presence of space than on design pieces.

Let’s discover the interior sunshine home.