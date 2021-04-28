How Professionals Use Modern Building Materials to Create Stunning Homes

The combination of steel and glass has fast become the norm for staircases inside homes. Traditional stairwells with solid structures made of brick and wood suffer from the lack of natural light in the area. The use of steel and glass for the handrail brings a sense of airiness to the interiors as it does not block light. These materials also blend with the modern design aesthetic of open spaces that connect fluidly. In this project, the stone wall in the backdrop adds the perfect textural element, while the floating design of the wooden tread on the stairs infuses warmth into the ambience.