A Brilliant Modern Piece of Architecture

Home Style Toto are all about edgy and unique designs, which is why today's project is so characteristic of their signature style.
Today we are going to see how different shapes and sizes come together to create an architectural masterpiece. Remember that your home, especially if you are building it from scratch, should be an extension of your personality as well as your needs. A home should be both functional and innovative as well as trendy and stylish.
As William Pollard said,
Without change there is no innovation, creativity, or incentive for improvement. Those who initiate change will have a better opportunity to manage the change that is inevitable.
Let's see how these architects are using their creativity to create a benchmark for architecture.
Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.—Scott Adams
From the outside of the home, we can see that this side is more traditional, but with a twist! The designers have gone for a grey and white facade, which is very neutral and subtle. However, there's a quirky and eclectic twist thanks to different shapes and sizes that make up the exterior.
You'll also notice that there are different textures and tones used throughout the face brick, wood and stone. These all come together in perfect harmony. Look how much fun and how creative you can get with the outside of your home.
Creativity is putting your imagination to work, and it's produced the most extraordinary results in human culture.—Ken Robinson
If we move to this side of the house, we can see how quirky and creative it truly is. There are three sections to the home, each with different shapes jutting out from them.
The designers have also included a splash of orange throughout the exterior. Look at how this completely enhances the modern look and feel.
The charcoal roof is just the cherry on top!
Passion is one great force that unleashes creativity, because if you're passionate about something, then you're more willing to take risks.—Yo-Yo Ma
The kitchen is absolutely beautiful and light, with crisp white walls, light wooden floors, slightly darker wooden cabinets and black granite counter tops.
The kitchen has been kept neat and minimalist, with very few items out on the counter tops. There is also a bright yellow lamp that hangs from the ceiling, offering a bit of personality and ambiance to the space.
Creativity is a spark. It can be excruciating when we're rubbing two rocks together and getting nothing. And it can be intensely satisfying when the flame catches and a new idea sweeps around the world.—Jonah Lehrer
The living room is open plan and beautiful, with screed floors that complement the wooden floors used in the rest of the home. There are large glass windows, which allow streams of sunlight to filter into this space.
The face brick, light wood, white walls and glass all work together to create a very light space that is as welcoming as it is warm. The fireplace in the corner of the room is a fabulous element. It not only looks trendy and retro but it's functional too.
The funky light that hangs from the ceiling is the final touch in a stylish and beautiful space. Invest in a good light and you'll transform your entire living room!
You can't just give someone a creativity injection. You have to create an environment for curiosity and a way to encourage people and get the best out of them. Ken Robinson
If we make our way upstairs, we can see that the designers have introduced pink into this space, softening the interior decor. This adds a little splash of colour and personality to the otherwise plain white and wooden room.
Again, we can see how windows play an integral part of the design, allowing sunlight to stream into the space, warming it up naturally.
So the universe is constantly moving in the direction of higher evolutionary impulses, creativity, abstraction, and meaning.—Deepak Chopra
The patio is a lovely tiled space, with views of the entire surrounding area. Tiling is great for an outside area as it is easy to clean if something spills, lasts in all weather conditions and looks very sleek and trendy too!
When it comes to choosing furniture for your patio, don't be afraid to create a full-on outside living room or kitchen. Just make sure that you opt for durable pieces that are going to last in the sun and in the rain!
This home is creative and innovative, with all of the elements coming together in perfect harmony!