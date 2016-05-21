The Impressive Remodeling of a Small House

Small spaces don't need to be synonymous with limited opportunities. In fact, they are the ones that offer the greatest challenge, allowing us to find innovative and the best solutions. This project, based in South Korea, is a perfect example.

The house had some charm and colour, despite the fact that the facade, the aluminium doors and the condition of the home left much to be desired.

After the intervention of the Korean geniuses, Handydesign, however, the property has changed 100%. An old, dark environment has been remodeled to become a bright, functional and very modern house.

Let's get started and examine the results!