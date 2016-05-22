Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Facades for Small Houses!

Leigh Leigh
Haus K Seeshaupt, architekt stephan maria lang architekt stephan maria lang Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

Facades can truly enhance your home, better than any other piece of exterior architecture. 

There are so many different varieties, materials, colours and styles for facades, leaving you with so many incredible options. You can change the whole look and feel of your home, just with a simple decision—which facade?

Because the exterior of your home is the first impression that people will get of it, you want it to look fabulous. This is why it's also so important to pay attention to your facade. You also need to maintain it! Keep a look out for cracking or peeling and be sure to fix the small problems straight away, so that they don't turn into big problems. 

Today at homify, we are going to look at seven beautiful facades, which will inspire you to change the look and feel of your home!

Modern

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern houses
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

This bold and elegant facade, designed by STRUKTURA Lukasz Lewandowski, is the perfect example of a modern facade. 

This strong design packs a punch, where the designers have used a softer, lighter grey with a darker grey to really enhance the exterior of the home. These colours also work beautifully with the plants and lawn around the home, which have been manicured and pruned to perfection.

Light facade

Haus K Seeshaupt, architekt stephan maria lang architekt stephan maria lang Scandinavian style houses
architekt stephan maria lang

architekt stephan maria lang
architekt stephan maria lang
architekt stephan maria lang

A lighter facade softens the exterior of the home, creating a very attractive, warm and welcoming environment.

In this design, hardwood timber has been used right across the top level of the home, contrasting beautifully with the white walls on the lower level—very funky and different.  

Tip: If you want to go for a lighter facade, stay away from concrete or metal. Opt for a gorgeous wood!

Minimalist

RESIDENCIA CUMBRES, TAQ arquitectura TAQ arquitectura Minimalist house Stone White
TAQ arquitectura

TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura

Minimalist facades are absolutely stunning and a firm favourite here at homify. Don't you think this design by TAQ Architects speaks for itself?

This minimalist facade utilises several materials including stone and award, creating an exterior that works together in harmony.

The great thing about this facade is that it can be used for just about every home.

If you like this type of home, then you'll love this: House that hits all the right notes.

Grand facade

Reforma de vivienda antigua ¨GARDELLA¨, ARQ. María Florencia Fernández ARQ. María Florencia Fernández Eclectic style houses Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
ARQ. María Florencia Fernández

ARQ. María Florencia Fernández
ARQ. María Florencia Fernández
ARQ. María Florencia Fernández

If you're looking for a slightly heavier look, then you can always go for a more grand, sturdy and detailed facade. 

There are several fantastic materials that you can use to achieve this look including steel, plaster and stucco. Can you see how this design includes marble borders? What a great way to enhance the exterior!

Remember: A more detailed facade will look gorgeous, but will cost a bit more money and may require more maintenance.

Go rustic

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Some of the most welcoming and warm homes feature a rustic facade. 

Rustic is becoming more and more popular in modern architectural themes, because of the warm and earthy hues it creates as well as how chic it looks. Wood and stone are great materials to create a rustic look and feel. 

Ensure that your rustic facade really works in harmony with the nature that surrounds it. Integrate the trees, plants and flowers into the whole design.

The prefab home

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

Prefabricated homes are becoming increasingly popular thanks to their high quality, low budget and quick construction. 

Prefabricated facades, like in this design by miacasa, can truly enhance your home both aesthetically and functionally. If you're considering building a home, this is a design to consider. They look really beautiful, are more sustainable than most bricks and mortar homes and are easy to move around.

Have a look at this ideabook on modern family living in a prefab home.

Colonial style

Clásica Colonial, LLACAY arq LLACAY arq Colonial style house
LLACAY arq

Clásica Colonial

LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

Remember that you can pick certain themes for your facade so choose a style that really works for you such as colonial, Balinese or Tuscan.

In this image you can see how a colonial style facade really enhances the entire exterior, giving it a unique flavour that distinguishes it from other homes.

The designers have combined this with a very neat and landscaped garden, which further enhances the look.

Have a look through the homify garden products for ideas on how to landscape your garden.

12 pictures of living rooms to inspire you
What style of facade suits you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks