7 Facades for Small Houses!

Facades can truly enhance your home, better than any other piece of exterior architecture.

There are so many different varieties, materials, colours and styles for facades, leaving you with so many incredible options. You can change the whole look and feel of your home, just with a simple decision—which facade?

Because the exterior of your home is the first impression that people will get of it, you want it to look fabulous. This is why it's also so important to pay attention to your facade. You also need to maintain it! Keep a look out for cracking or peeling and be sure to fix the small problems straight away, so that they don't turn into big problems.

Today at homify, we are going to look at seven beautiful facades, which will inspire you to change the look and feel of your home!