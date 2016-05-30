An old ruin becomes something modern

Renovation has become somewhat of a trend in home design, but it is certainly a trend we can get on board with, sine it promotes beauty and sustainability. Some cities seem more suited than others to deliver the right inspiration for really well managed redevelopment projects, and Lisbon is one of them. The city has many old buildings that seem to just be waiting for the moment they will be discovered by an expert and restored to its original beauty, with the necessary modern twist, of course.

Today we will look at an inspiring before and after story, starring an apartment in the heart of Lisbon. Once a dilapidated house now converted into a modern apartment in the city centre, the transformed space did also retain some important features of the old style. Let’s go see what it’s all about…